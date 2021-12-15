Where are the students? For a second straight year, school enrollment is dropping

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Education’s annual report on the 2020-2021 school year for public schools shows a drop of nearly six-thousand students. Department of Education analyst Jay Pennington says it is the first drop in enrollment in about ten years. Pennington says the largest decreases were in the preschool and kindergarten grades. He says they are working on the numbers and do expect an increase in enrollment for the current year. The report showed some positives for students. Pennington says the Class of 2020 had a nice increase in the average ACT score, but we also had fewer students taking that ACT in the year. He also noted an increase in graduation rate.

