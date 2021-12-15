ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Where are the students? For a second straight year, school enrollment is dropping

By DA Staff
districtadministration.com
 4 days ago

The troubling enrollment losses that school districts reported last year have in many places continued this fall, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt public education across the country,...

districtadministration.com

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

Second Minnesota student dies from COVID-19 infection associated with school

A second student has died this school year of a COVID-19 infection associated with schools, Education Minnesota said Thursday. According to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health, three students have died from school-related cases since the start of the pandemic in addition to 18 staff members. In total, there have been 47,223 COVID-19 infections among K-12 students; 191 of those cases have resulted in hospitalization, and 26 needed intensive care.
MINNESOTA STATE
Western Iowa Today

School Enrollment Dropped During Pandemic in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Education’s annual report on the 2020-2021 school year for public schools shows a drop of nearly six-thousand students. Department of Education analyst Jay Pennington says it is the first drop in enrollment in about ten years. Pennington says the largest decreases were in the preschool and kindergarten grades. He says they are working on the numbers and do expect an increase in enrollment for the current year. The report showed some positives for students. Pennington says the Class of 2020 had a nice increase in the average ACT score, but we also had fewer students taking that ACT in the year. He also noted an increase in graduation rate.
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

School enrollment was down last year

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Education’s annual report on the 2020-2021 school year for public schools showed a drop of nearly six-thousand students. Department of Education analyst Jay Pennington says it is the first drop in enrollment in about ten years. “The largest decreases were in the preschool and kindergarten grades. My guess is that due to some of the unknowns going into the 20-21 school year — that parents opted to keep their kids at home,” Pennington says.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Education#New York City#Alabama#Massachusetts#Chicago Public Schools#Npr
kymkemp.com

Think Ahead! Local School Enrollment for the 2022-23 School Year Has Begun

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:. Enrollment for the 2022-23 school year has begun! For those interested in obtaining an interdistrict transfer, please contact your child’s district of residence to begin the process. This process is for both new and renewal requests. Check with the office of your district of residence for the deadline to submit forms.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
thewestfieldnews.com

Schools see unexpected enrollment dip for 2nd year

SOUTHWICK — Superintendent Jennifer Willard told a joint budget roundtable meeting of town officials from Southwick, Tolland and Granville on Thursday evening that the regional school district has seen a significant decline in enrollment over the last two school years. Willard said that over the course of two school years,...
SOUTHWICK, MA
richmondconfidential.org

Unvaccinated students may push enrollment to the limit in WCCUSD’s virtual high school in January

Administrators at Vista Virtual Academy, West Contra Costa Unified School District’s virtual K-12 independent study program, are scrambling to fill teacher positions ahead of a January deadline when unvaccinated students will no longer be allowed to attend in-person classes. If students at district schools are not vaccinated against COVID-19. by...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
San Antonio Current

As pandemic drags on, nearly every San Antonio school district tallied a drop in enrollment

A new Express-News investigation highlights just how significantly San Antonio school attendance has slipped during the pandemic. Enrollment numbers are down in 11 of the city's 14 school districts since the 2018-19 academic year, according to the daily's number crunching. Even districts that have logged major population gains during that period, such as Northside ISD, recorded enrollment declines.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
milwaukeeindependent.com

Two pandemic school years: Wisconsin colleges see continued decline in student enrollment

Enrollment in Wisconsin colleges dropped 4.9 percent from fall 2020 to this fall, according to new data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. In total, Wisconsin college enrollment has declined 8.2 percent over the course of the two pandemic school years. Wisconsin’s drops outpace national declines. Nationwide, enrollment dropped...
WISCONSIN STATE
Lusk Herald

Board prepares for second half of school year

LUSK – The Niobrara County School District Board met for its only meeting of December on Monday. Trustee Candy Dooper was absent from the meeting. The first order of business was the organization of the board which they decided to keep the same. The board later added to the motion to keep the bank of record and newspaper of record the same as well.
LUSK, WY
districtadministration.com

How 5 middle schools are giving students an early start on career exploration

Even high school is now too late to start comprehensive career exploration given the ever-evolving needs of the workforce. That’s why a growing number of middle schools are offering more robust career-connected learning so students can begin mapping out their future pathways. In one recently launched initiative, project-based learning...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
PaloAltoOnline

Palo Alto Unified approves enrollment lottery to boost student body at Fletcher Middle School

School board also elects Ken Dauber as president, Jennifer DiBrienza as vice president. Parents of middle school students throughout the Palo Alto Unified School District will get a chance to apply for their children to attend Ellen Fletcher Middle School next fall, as the district moves forward with an enrollment lottery in an effort to shore up the school's student population.
PALO ALTO, CA
WDVM 25

D.C. elementary school closes due to COVID

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Whitter Elementary School has made the decision to move to virtual learning until Jan. 3 due to a swell in the number of positive COVID cases within the school’s community. The D.C. public school system has been alerted of 14 cases within the Whitter community since Dec. 9.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOL-TV

Ohio investigation into Bishop Sycamore finds no evidence school enrolled students, met minimum academic standards

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than three months after a mysterious Ohio high school football team's appearance on national television raised questions about the school's legitimacy, an investigation by the Ohio Department of Education has concluded, finding no evidence that Bishop Sycamore High School actually enrolled students or had a physical location.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy