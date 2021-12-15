ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

16 of the Best Plant Shops Across the U.S.

By Juliana Ukiomogbe
Architectural Digest
Architectural Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just because winter is in full swing doesn’t mean that you have to forgo your love of lush greenery. Whether you’re looking to infuse your home with more cacti than you actually need, follow the most iconic houseplant trends, or simply want to learn more about plant care, several shops across...

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Architectural Digest

A Suburban L.A. Home Is Updated With Art Gallery Vibes

Some neighbors are happy to hand over a cup of sugar, but in the case of this renovation, one was willing to offer up a game-changing referral. “We met the owners because of the people who live next door,” explains designer Kristin Korven. “Their home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

Food52 to Acquire Schoolhouse in a $48 Million Deal

This past year has been a valiant year for Food52—and yet 2022 is already promising to be even bigger. After receiving its first dose of capital injection from TCG in 2019, Food52 has impressively navigated 2.5-times revenue growth, the purchase of legacy tableware brand Dansk, and the launch of the Home52 vertical, which helped drive triple-digit growth in the Shop’s home category. Maintaining momentum, Food52 announced today that it has entered a signing agreement to acquire lighting and lifestyle source Schoolhouse.
PORTLAND, OR
Architectural Digest

The Check Pattern Is Here to Stay

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When the pandemic is eventually behind us someday, many people will fondly remember a particular pattern that reemerged during all the uncertainty—checkerboard. From...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

13 Haute Hotels That Make for the Perfect Last-Minute Holiday Getaway

In the summer months, as much as New Yorkers happily flee their 13.4-mile-long metropolis for the Hamptons and Parisians abandon the City of Lights in favor of the Côte d’Azur, there’s something about winter travel that seemingly every jet-setter adores. Whether it’s the escape from the sometimes punishing cold or the cheerful energy of the holidays (or perhaps both), we aren’t entirely sure, but one thing we do know is: No matter where you decide to go, you really can’t go wrong—especially because the holiday programming at so many of the world’s most design-centric spots is making up for a rather low 2020 season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Portland, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
City
Florida, NY
City
Chinatown, NY
State
New Jersey State
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
Massachusetts State
City
Manhattan, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
City
Milan, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
Architectural Digest

Meet the Sculptor Making Waves in Brooklyn

When Simone Bodmer-Turner began experimenting with clay in 2014, as a creative outlet from her day job at a start-up, the artist fell in love with the process. “It’s so…quiet,” she half whispers during a recent visit to her sun-dappled Brooklyn studio. The work itself is equally hushed: soft, undulating shapes, glazed in a spectrum of dreamy whites. “I was so interested in form making that I put color on the back burner,” she notes of her signature restrained palette. Hand-built vessels made for the florist Saipua gave way to slip-cast series, allowing her to streamline her production process and become more ambitious in her fine-art practice. In 2019 she started experimenting with chairs, and one of her most recent, pictured, features a swooping, ever-so-slightly cantilevered seat. Early in the pandemic she created a gypsum wall in her studio that was loosely inspired by artist Valentine Schlegel. Now she’s working on several similar architectural interventions for private residences in New York and abroad.
BROOKLYN, NY
Architectural Digest

This Park Slope Kitchen Goes From 80 to 300 Square Feet

Originally built in 1910, this brick town house was remodeled by interior designer Liz Lipkin—founder of Liz Lipkin Interiors—for a couple and their young daughter. The owners wanted to respect the history of the property and highlight original details where possible while adding modern conveniences. Having this objective in mind, Liz created the perfect balance between old and new.
BROOKLYN, NY
Architectural Digest

Inside the $23.355 Million Succession Penthouse

It is extremely rare to find a property that evokes a sexy Tribeca loft, a sophisticated Park Avenue penthouse, and a historic landmark all in one, but a New York City apartment featured on season three of HBO’s blockbuster series Succession brings all three of these things to the table. And the 29th floor condominium (known as Pavilion A) in Tribeca’s Woolworth Tower Residences—one of the most historically significant buildings in New York—is listed for $23.355 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Fertilizer#Tal Bert
Architectural Digest

Top Gift Ideas for 2021, According to Designers

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re still searching for thoughtful gift ideas for staff or clients, you aren’t alone. And who better to provide inspiration than fellow...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Architectural Digest

Five Reasons Why the Newly Renovated Boulevard Is San Francisco’s Most Stylish Restaurant

When San Francisco’s notoriously soupy weather made pandemic-era outdoor dining at Boulevard, the city’s most iconic waterfront restaurant, a damp and chilly prospect that even a stunning, close-range view of the Bay Bridge couldn’t overcome, chef-owner Nancy Oakes decided to batten up the hatches of her beloved bistro and embark on a major redesign instead.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Architectural Digest

Diller Scofidio + Renfro

There was no question the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum would be a very accessible building. After all, its entire focus is inclusion—the inclusion that has taken the Paralympic movement from modest to mainstream. (More than 4,400 athletes from over 100 countries competed in the Tokyo Paralympics last summer.) And while images of basketball players in wheelchairs and runners with artificial limbs are almost commonplace, the Paralympics are open to athletes with less obvious physical conditions, as well as visual and intellectual impairments. The museum, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, near the Olympic and Paralympic Committee headquarters, interweaves the stories of the Olympics and Paralympics from 776 B.C. to the present. It could hardly celebrate those journeys without making everyone feel welcome.
MANHATTAN, NY
Architectural Digest

Studio Zewde

Based in Harlem, Studio Zewde is a hybrid practice, identifying as landscape architecture, urban planning, and public art. Although “landscape architecture is at the heart of what we do,” explains founding principal Sara Zewde, urban planning is a more accurate description of their larger-scale projects. At the moment, the firm is working with Adjaye Associates to transform a 7.2-acre former psychiatric center campus into a residential community in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. It’s a plan that includes a perennial garden based on the colors and rhythms of West Indian traditions and the unusual amenity of carless roads that align with the city grid.
BROOKLYN, NY
Architectural Digest

5 Creative Ways Design Brands Are Getting Product Out There, From Mobile Showrooms to Neighbors’ Backyards

The days of a sprawling design showroom displaying every SKU are, well, numbered. The pandemic has many manufacturers rethinking how they debut products, and those considering nixing traditional distribution models (see: trade show appearances and even permanent showrooms) for more creative endeavors can learn from those that have already reimagined retail. From by-appointment sleepovers to real estate exhibitions, these manufacturers, galleries, and retailers are proving that how you market your products shouldn’t be one-size-fits-all.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

The House From Home Alone Is Coming to Airbnb

There is perhaps no place more festive than the lovingly decorated house from Home Alone. This holiday season, Airbnb is hosting a one night stay in the McCallister family’s Chicago residence, decorated just as the family had it back in ‘90 when the classic Christmastime film was released. The stay is set for December 12, but whoever gets lucky and manages to book the place won’t be stuck all by themselves—Airbnb is happy to welcome up to 4 guests. Presumably, the guests will not be expected to fend off The Wet Bandits (played in the film by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern).
MOVIES
Architectural Digest

January 2022 Editor's Letter

Storytelling is at the heart of every memorable interior and certainly sits at the heart of AD. Our editorial team works tirelessly for months (even years!) in advance to secure spectacular spaces for our annual AD100 issue. The goal? To ensure that we deliver all the dazzle readers rightfully expect from the world’s most exciting design talents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

Architectural Digest

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT

Architectural Digest is the international design authority, taking you inside the world's most beautiful homes.

 https://www.architecturaldigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy