16 of the Best Plant Shops Across the U.S.

When Simone Bodmer-Turner began experimenting with clay in 2014, as a creative outlet from her day job at a start-up, the artist fell in love with the process. “It’s so…quiet,” she half whispers during a recent visit to her sun-dappled Brooklyn studio. The work itself is equally hushed: soft, undulating shapes, glazed in a spectrum of dreamy whites. “I was so interested in form making that I put color on the back burner,” she notes of her signature restrained palette. Hand-built vessels made for the florist Saipua gave way to slip-cast series, allowing her to streamline her production process and become more ambitious in her fine-art practice. In 2019 she started experimenting with chairs, and one of her most recent, pictured, features a swooping, ever-so-slightly cantilevered seat. Early in the pandemic she created a gypsum wall in her studio that was loosely inspired by artist Valentine Schlegel. Now she’s working on several similar architectural interventions for private residences in New York and abroad.
