As the metaverse is shaping up and a number of related projects are making their way into the space, 9Cat Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are all geared to make their marks known. 9Cat will go beyond the tag of being a collectible and will embody a very functional, engaging, and unique play to earn project with a special model. Developed by a team of 12 with 4 developers, 4 artists, 1 marketing executive, and 2 community managers all of whom are led by Hong Kong-based game developer Wendy Lam, the Chief Executive Officer of the project. From its foundational strength, 9Cat is set to become one of the most reckoned P2E games around.

