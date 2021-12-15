3D Carpet by Talk Carpet

Beautiful project from the MIT Media Lab. Tapis Magique is a pressure-sensitive, knitted electronic textile carpet that generates three-dimensional sensor data based on body gestures and drives an immersive sonic environment in real-time. Inspired by the craftsmanship and connections of Javanese and Balinese Batik and Ikat textiles to their traditional performance arts, we set to merge new materials, sensing technologies, and digital fabrication with contemporary dance and music into one united and harmonious piece of object and performance. The project explores the relationship between sound and movement, and reveals the creative, unconventional possibilities of dancers to have their own agency and improvisation over the music and choreography.
Comments / 0