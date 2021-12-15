The Other Columbus: ‘The Thing’ Guide to Family Gatherings

Sometimes the best gifts are the ones that can be shared. But as easy it may sound; these crowd-pleasers can be a struggle to track down. Heather Thomson has over 25 years of fashion experience under her belt, including serving as Design Director for the Sean “Diddy” Combs line, Sean John, and Co-Creative Director alongside Beyoncé Knowles and Jennifer Lopez to launch and develop their respective labels. In 2008, Heather founded her innovative and fashion-forward collection, Yummie by Heather Thomson which changed the shapewear and lifestyle game for women. Heather is an adored reality star that got her claim to fame from her 3 years on the hit Bravo reality series, The Real Housewives of New York City, show-casing her life as a married fashion executive, international business professional and mother of two.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO