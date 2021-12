The Guthrie Clinic is pleased to announce Debra “Deb” Raupers, MSN, RN, CENP, EVP, as the organization’s first enterprise Chief Nurse Executive. Deb returned to The Guthrie Clinic in July 2021 as EVP-Chief Nursing Officer. With over 30 years of diverse health care experience, Deb led Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in the attainment of Magnet accreditation, recognizing nursing excellence, and was part of the leadership team for the construction of the new Guthrie Corning Hospital. Deb has her Master of Science in Nursing from University of Phoenix and is an active member of the American Organization of Nursing Leadership.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 3 DAYS AGO