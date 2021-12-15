ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Bank of Canada asks Canadian employees to work remotely if possible

Dec 15 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada said on Wednesday it had asked its employees to work remotely if possible, making it the second big lender in the country to return to work from home as concerns mount about the Omicron coronavirus variant.

“A message was just sent to our employees asking them to work remotely if they can. On the longer term, we are staying the course with our plan of reopening gradually, on a voluntary basis, with no set date,” a spokesperson told Reuters in an email. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

