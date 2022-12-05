ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

There’s an Affordable Alternative for Selena Gomez’s Favorite 24K Gold Eye Patches & They’re Even Cheaper RN

By Summer Cartwright and Brittany Leitner
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bWQW_0dNUASi300

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

After a night of restlessness or in the midst of a hectic week, the last thing you want to worry about are dark circles or puffy under eyes . Apparently, there’s a foolproof way to get rid of these annoyances in just 20 minutes. Earlier this year, everyone’s favorite new TikTok darling, Selena Gomez, shared her multi-step skincare routine that added up to $548. Although we all love skincare as much as Gomez, not everyone has access to a celeb-budget, which is why I’m always on the hunt for grade A alternatives.

One of the products included in Gomez’s skincare line up was the Peter Thomas Roth’s Hydra Gel Eye Patches that are infused with 24K gold. These eye patches retail for $75 for a pack of 60 , which means if you’re planning on using them nightly, you’ll be shelling out nearly $100 every two months. In order to keep your under eyes glowing without having to get a second job, allow me to introduce you to this similar option ( which happens to be 20 percent off right now) that routinely gets 4.8 out of 5 stars from happy shoppers.

Like the Peter Thomas Roth eye patches, this Amazon find is also infused with 24K pure gold, along with other skin-soothing ingredients; the patches are packed with glycerin and collagen so that when they’re applied to your skin, it gets a boost in elasticity and water retention. Glycyrrhiza uralensis extract (a.k.a. licorice extract ) helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, too. All you have to do is pop a pair of these eye patches on for 10 to 15 minutes before removing and gently tapping in any remaining serum.

24K Gold Eye Mask Puffy Eyes and Dark Circles Treatment

24K Gold Eye Mask Puffy Eyes and Dark… $13.59 Buy Now

One Amazon shopper wrote: “I have hit the jackpot with this! I have truly looked for and tried everything under the sun for the dark circles and bags under my eyes, and to find something that actually does work makes me so very happy!” They added, “It’s like a magic eraser for your eyes.”

The jar of patches also comes with a small spatula so you can easily remove the product without having to touch it with your bare hands. And if you want an extra cooling effect, keep these patches in the fridge like other shoppers recommend. “I keep the tub in the refrigerator, and love to apply them chilled after a long bath,” wrote one shopper. “Under my eyes and near crows feet feel soft and hydrated after using. They also feel wonderful after a day out in the hot sun,” they added.

Not only are they ideal for using before big days at work, prior to nights out or ahead of events where you want to look and feel like your best self, they’re simple to use, too. The patches are designed to stay in place, so you can go about your day as normal while you use them. Customers also love that the under eye patches remain irritation-free on their sensitive skin.

If you’ve had your eye on 24K gold patches ever since Gomez came out with her skincare routine, now’s your chance to try them out for yourself for an affordable price, especially since Amazon is offering a 20 percent off with every order. Now, excuse us while we stock up on this pack of 20 patches .

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ For How Fast It Works on Wrinkles—Grab It on Sale For the Holidays

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye stick. The easy-to-use balm is heralded as one...
StyleCaster

E.L.F. Is Celebrating its Halo Glow Restock (!!!) With a Hilarious Meghan Trainor Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Update December 8, 2022: It’s baaack! After accumulating a waitlist of more than 75,000 people, E.L.F.’s viral Halo Glow Liquid Filter is back in stock. To celebrate, the brand teamed up with The Weather Channel (there’s a “100 percent chance of glow”) brought to you by Meghan Trainor. The singer and current TikTok superstar delivers a “special radiance report” to ensure everyone knows Halo Glow is back just in time for the holidays. The campaign features an in-studio weather broadcast and...
StyleCaster

Rare Beauty Launched Its First Powder Highlighter and TikTokers Are Calling It “Blinding”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was a time not that long ago when we all wanted a highlighter so bright, you could “see it from space.” But in recent years, it’s been more about that lit-from-within glow without noticeable shimmer. Well, Selena Gomez and her team somehow created a product that does both. Rare Beauty’s Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter is both blinding and soft, depending on how much you use and where you use it. This is the first powder highlighter from the brand and...
StyleCaster

Peace Out’s Newest Acne Dot Is Invisible During Wear Thanks to Its Makeup-Compatible Features

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. By now, you’re likely familiar with Peace Out’s unique products—each drop from the brand takes the skincare market by storm thanks to its distinctive formula and clever design. Therefore, I consider myself to be extremely lucky to be in-the-know about what Peace Out has on the horizon. When I got the opportunity to test the newest brainchild of founder and CEO, Enrico Frezza, a few weeks ago, I was all too eager to share with StyleCaster readers once the time...
StyleCaster

TikTok’s Buzziest Lash Serum’s Exclusive Holiday Set Is Here for Only $69—But Not for Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. My New Year’s resolution is to enter my villain era and to do so for myself, I’m gunning for longer lashes and brows. There’s just something about the process of watching the growth for me that I love waiting for. Usually, these cost a pretty penny and for good reason—but this holiday season, GrandeLash is gifting the public with a four-piece set that takes care of all of our lash serum needs and beyond. RELATED: Brooke Shields Credits This Amazon Serum For...
StyleCaster

Prince Harry’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He & Meghan Made For Their Netflix Doc—It’s in the 9 Figures

For years, royal followers have been fascinated with Prince Harry’s net worth. The fascination grew even more after the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced their decision to take a step back from the British royal family to move from London to North America in January 2020. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” Meghan and Harry wrote on their Instagram at the time. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family...
CALIFORNIA STATE
StyleCaster

TJ Holmes Cheated on His Wife With Another ‘GMA’ Staffer Before His Affair With Amy Robach—She’s ‘Devastated’

With rumors swirling of his affair with his Good Morning America co-host, Amy Robach, fans have wanted to know more about TJ Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig, and how she feels about the scandal. Holmes and Fiebig, a lawyer, married in 2010. They share one child together, daughter Sabine. Holmes is also the father of two children, daughter Brianna and son Jaidan, from his marriage to ex-wife, Amy Ferson. In an essay for The Root in 2014 in honor of his and Fiebig’s four-year wedding anniversary, Holmes wrote about how he became a better person as a result of his marriage to...
StyleCaster

Kirstie Alley Only ‘Recently Discovered’ Her Cancer Before She Died—Here’s the Form She Was Diagnosed With

If you’ve followed her four-decade-long career, you may have questions around how Kirstie Alley died and what her cause of death was before her sudden passing. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was nominated for five Emmys in...
KANSAS STATE
StyleCaster

Are Amy Robach & TJ Holmes Leaving ‘GMA’ After Being Taken Off Air? Here’s if They Could Be ‘Fired’ For Their Affair

Since news they were taken off air, Good Morning America viewers have wondered: Are Amy Robach and TJ Holmes leaving GMA and where are they now after their cheating scandal? Robach and Holmes are two of several on-air personalities on ABC’s morning news show, Good Morning America, alongside anchors like Cecilia Vega, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee. Robach joined Good Morning America as a correspondent in 2012 before becoming an anchor in 2014. Holmes joined as an anchor for ABC News in 2014 and served as a correspondent for Good Morning America when news broke overnight. In...
StyleCaster

Amy Robach & TJ Holmes Were Just Taken Off the Air by ‘GMA’—Here’s if Their Affair Was a ‘Violation of Company Policy’

If you watch Good Morning America, you may have heard the rumors of Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ affair and reports they cheated on their spouses for months before leaving their partners for each other. Robach and Holmes are two of several hosts on ABC’s morning news show, Good Morning America, alongside anchors like Cecilia Vega, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee. Robach joined Good Morning America as a correspondent in 2012 before becoming an anchor in 2014. Holmes joined as an anchor for ABC News in 2014 and served as a correspondent for Good Morning America when...
StyleCaster

Keke Met Her Baby Daddy a Year Before She Became Pregnant—Her Boyfriend Became ‘Difficult to Hide’

With her stunning and surprising pregnancy reveal on Saturday Night Life, many fans are asking: Who is Keke Palmer dating?  The Nope star hosted the legendary sketch comedy show on December 3, 2022. In her opening monologue, she addressed the rumors that she was pregnant. “There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” she said as she opened her coat to reveal a very pregnant belly. “I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about...
StyleCaster

Amy Robach Is Reportedly ‘Blaming’ Lara Spencer For ‘GMA’ Taking Her & TJ Holmes Off Air—’Something Happened’

With their scandal taking over the internet, fans are wondering what Lara Spencer’s response to Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ affair has been and where the couple stand with their other Good Morning America co-stars. Well, it sounds like the drama between the anchors dates farther back than GMA‘s current scandal. Spencer, Robach and Holmes are three of several on-air personalities on ABC’s Good Morning America. Robach and Holmes, specifically, co-anchor Good Morning America‘s late-morning program, GMA3: What You Need To Know, along with Jennifer Ashton. News broke of Robach and Holmes’ relationship in November 2022 after Page Six reported that...
StyleCaster

Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles

From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
KANSAS STATE
StyleCaster

When Is Harry & Meghan’s Documentary Release Date? He’s Scared Diana’s ‘History’ Will ‘Repeat Itself’

The release date for Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hotly anticipated documentary on Netflix is coming sooner than we thought. On December 1, 2022, a teaser trailer dropped without warning and sent royal fans, and skeptics, into a frenzy. So when does Harry and Meghan’s documentary come out? The documentary promises an intimate look into the lives of the two former British royals after they stood down from official duties on January 8, 2020. The move was highly divisive; some praised the couple for wanting to forge their own path away from the rigidity of the monarchy while...
StyleCaster

Brittney Griner’s Wife Called Their Family ‘Whole’ Again After Her Release—Here’s How She Was Freed

Since the news of her freedom, there have been questions over why Brittney Griner was released and how the United States was able to order her freedom from Russia. Griner is a professional basketball player for the Phoenix Mercury of the Women’s National Basketball Association. She was detained on February 17, 2022 at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow, Russia, after Federal Customs Service agents found vaporizer cartridges containing less than a gram of hash oil in her luggage and arrested her on smuggling charges. A court in Russia found her guilty on August 4, 2022, and she was sentenced to nine...
ARIZONA STATE
StyleCaster

Even 70 Year-Old Shoppers Say This $19 Retinol Body Cream Makes a Difference ‘In Just Two Short Weeks’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. It may sound exhausting to keep an entirely separate body care regimen, but it’s incredibly vital to pay close attention to the skin on your body, even if it’s simply applications of a body lotion at bedtime. Areas like the hands, chest and neck are often the first to display signs of aging (which is totally natural), but leaning on products full of skin-loving ingredients—such as encapsulated retinol, coconut oil and grapeseed oil—can combat fine lines and wrinkles from appearing...
StyleCaster

How the Full Moon of December 2022 Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign

The only thing more chaotic than the holiday season is the mutable energy surrounding these very merry moments. For those of you wondering how the full moon of December 2022 will affect each zodiac sign, it’s important to be mindful of your exchanges, and crystal clear when communicating. We are not only prone to biting off more than we can chew, but also easily distracted during this time. With the sun and Venus wandering through Sagittarius and Jupiter concluding its journey through mystical Pisces, there is an undeniable ray of hope swirling through the air, increasing the chances of us...
StyleCaster

Kate Is ‘Hell-Bent’ on Doing Her Own Tell-All After Harry & Meghan’s Documentary—She Has ‘Ammunition’

They’re just about to wrap up a three-day visit to the United States but Prince William and Kate Middleton have reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary that has everyone talking. The Prince and Princess of Wales touched down in Boston on November 30, 2022, with their trip culminating at the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards. Upon their arrival, William made mention of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September. “Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts...
BOSTON, MA
StyleCaster

The Most Intriguing Holiday Beauty Sets Perfect For Gifting—Including Ilia, Olaplex, Murad & Kosas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Tis’ the best time of the year—at least once you’ve completed your holiday shopping. Finding the perfect gift for each of your loved ones every year may feel like a hassle, but with StyleCaster’s extensive list of gift guides, it really doesn’t have to be (did we mention Nordstrom just rolled out countless deals for beauty lovers?) Whether you’re searching for the best present to get your mom (they can be picky, can’t they?) or the talk of this season’s...
StyleCaster

This New Vitamin C Serum That Left “100% of Users Satisfied” Is 30% Off—But Not for Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I often struggle with finding a Vitamin C serum that works for my skin. Call me picky, but as someone who has oily skin, it’s difficult to search for one that doesn’t make it feel like I’m globing on a thick layer of goo on my face (not the most pleasant when you’re trying to feel clean and dewy). In my life long search for a product that seamlessly blends into my day time skincare routine—because yes, we should only be...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

72K+
Followers
5K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy