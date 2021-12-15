Revolution Sign Defender DeJuan Jones To Three-Year Contract Extension

FOXBORO (CBS) — DeJuan Jones will be a part of the Revolution defense for the foreseeable future. Jones has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2024 season, New England announced Wednesday.

The contract also includes an additional club option year for the 2025 season.

Jones is coming off a stellar 2021 season where he finished fifth in MLS Defender of the Year voting. The 24-year-old registered career highs with 31 appearances, three goals, and five assists as he helped the Revolution set the all-time MLS points record and lift the club’s first-ever Supporters’ Shield. Jones’ three goals and five helpers both ranked in the top five among MLS defenders in 2021, and he was one assist shy of the Revolution’s single-season club record for a defender.

“DeJuan has shown tremendous improvement over his three years in New England and is developing into one of the best outside backs in Major League Soccer,” Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in Wednesday’s announcement. “His performance this season was instrumental in helping us win the Supporters’ Shield. We look forward to seeing DeJuan continue to improve and excel here in New England.”

The ninth-overall pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft, Jones has totaled 69 appearances and 56 starts over his first three MLS seasons, tallying four goals while dishing out six assists. He has started all six of the Revolution’s games in the MLS Cup Playoffs since his arrival in New England, recording one postseason assist.