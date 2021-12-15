ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revolution Sign Defender DeJuan Jones To Three-Year Contract Extension

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

FOXBORO (CBS) — DeJuan Jones will be a part of the Revolution defense for the foreseeable future. Jones has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2024 season, New England announced Wednesday.

The contract also includes an additional club option year for the 2025 season.

Jones is coming off a stellar 2021 season where he finished fifth in MLS Defender of the Year voting. The 24-year-old registered career highs with 31 appearances, three goals, and five assists as he helped the Revolution set the all-time MLS points record and lift the club’s first-ever Supporters’ Shield. Jones’ three goals and five helpers both ranked in the top five among MLS defenders in 2021, and he was one assist shy of the Revolution’s single-season club record for a defender.

“DeJuan has shown tremendous improvement over his three years in New England and is developing into one of the best outside backs in Major League Soccer,” Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in Wednesday’s announcement. “His performance this season was instrumental in helping us win the Supporters’ Shield. We look forward to seeing DeJuan continue to improve and excel here in New England.”

The ninth-overall pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft, Jones has totaled 69 appearances and 56 starts over his first three MLS seasons, tallying four goals while dishing out six assists. He has started all six of the Revolution’s games in the MLS Cup Playoffs since his arrival in New England, recording one postseason assist.

CBS Boston

Revolution’s First Concacaf Matchup Vs. Cavaly AS Set For February 15

FOXBORO (CBS) — Before the Revolution kick off their 2022 season, they have some Concacaf business to tend to. New England will open the two-legged Round of 16 with an away match against Cavaly AS on Tuesday, February 15 at 6:00 p.m. at a venue to be announced, Concacaf announced Friday. New England will then host the second leg at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, February 22 at 6:00 p.m. The Revolution qualified for the 2022 SCCL as the Major League Soccer’s 2021 Supporters’ Shield winner. This marks the Revolution’s first time participating in international club competition since the 2010 North American SuperLiga...
MLS
CBS Boston

Here’s The Patriots’ Playoff Situation In The Conference And The Division After Week 15

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots lost on Saturday night in Indianapolis. It wasn’t ideal, but it was also inevitable. No winning streak can go on forever, and the Patriots’ streak ended at seven games. A loss, obviously, puts a dent into their hopes of not just winning the AFC East but also earning the coveted No. 1 seed (and accompanying first-round bye) in the AFC. Had they been able to finish the year on an 11-game winning streak, they would have guaranteed both of those accomplishments. But an 11-game winning streak wasn’t going to happen. So, while they still control their own...
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

