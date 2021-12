A French woman has been fined about £1,000 (€1,200) for causing a pile-up at this year’s Tour de France by waving a cardboard sign in the riders’ path.German rider Tony Martin hit the sign and fell to the ground, causing a crash involving dozens of other riders. The peloton was 45km (28 miles) from the end of the first stage when the crash took place.The incident has been referred to as one of the worst ever crashes in the tournament’s history. Eight riders were treated for injuries, and two had to pull out of the Tour.AFP news agency have...

