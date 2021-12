You never quite know what you're going to get with this Lexus. This is the company that launched one of the 21st century's seminal supercars and whatever the CT200h is within two years of each other, don't forget. The LC500 is one of the best-looking cars on the road, which is not a compliment you'd necessary level at anything else in the lineup. And did you know there's a Lexus ES?

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO