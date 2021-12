Belmont’s School of Physical Therapy was well represented at the 2021 Educational Leadership Conference recently held in Atlanta, Georgia. A collaborative effort of the APTA Academy of Education and American Council of Academic Physical Therapy (ACAPT), the Conference is designed to excite, educate, invigorate and facilitate discussion among all stakeholders in physical therapy education. The conference seeks to provide opportunities to meet and engage in collegial discussions with physical therapy educators from across the country. This year’s theme was “Habits for the Development of an Impactful and Sustainable Future for All.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO