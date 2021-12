HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – David Ferrusquia-Sanchez, 36, a Mexican national who was in the United States illegally, pleaded guilty today to a federal gun charge. According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 22, 2021, law enforcement officers pulled over a vehicle on I-64 in Putnam County that lacked registration and was following a tractor trailer too closely. The driver, identified as Ferrusquia-Sanchez, provided a passport and a driver’s license, both of Mexican origin. Officers also learned that Ferrusquia-Sanchez had an active warrant for driving under revocation. A K9 unit arrived on scene and alerted to the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded a loaded 9mm Sportarms pistol in a duffel bag behind the driver’s seat. Ferrusquia-Sanchez admitted that he had not been given any legal status in the United States.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV ・ 5 DAYS AGO