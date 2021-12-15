ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Elizabeth Warren And ‘Person Of The Year’ Elon Musk Get Into Heated Twitter Exchange Over Taxes

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDKBk_0dNU7KX700

BOSTON (CBS) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, called out Elon Musk Monday after he was named Time magazine’s “Person Of The Year” for 2021. Now the richest man on Earth is firing back.

She tweeted “Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else.”

Musk replied with a series of tweets, including “And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year” and “Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already.”

Musk also referred to Warren as “Senator Karen.”

The heated exchange comes as Warren is pushing a plan for a wealth tax on people with fortunes larger than $50 million.

A ProPublica report released over the summer showed that Mask paid no federal income tax in 2018.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Vaccinated AND boosted Democrat senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker BOTH contract COVID and say they’re suffering mild symptoms 18 months after Warren’s brother died of virus

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have both tested positive for COVID-19 and tweeted news of their diagnoses on Sunday. Warren, 72, was the first to announce her diagnosis and said her infection was mild and that she had both vaccine doses as well as her booster shot.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Asbury Park Press

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker test positive for COVID; omicron makes up nearly 3% of US cases: Live updates

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker have tested positive for COVID-19 in breakthrough cases, they each announced on Twitter Sunday. "I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted," Warren wrote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
techstartups.com

Elon Musk: “I came to the US with no money & graduated with over $100k in debt, despite scholarships & working 2 jobs while at school”

There are two kinds of people in the world: Those who are happy for someone else’s success and achievements and those who are resentful and jealous of others’ success. On January 7, 2021, Elon Musk surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the world’s second-richest person with a net worth of more than $185 billion.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
kion546.com

3 Democratic lawmakers announce positive Covid-19 tests

Three Democratic members of Congress announced Sunday that they have breakthrough coronavirus infections. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey as well as Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado shared that they had tested positive for Covid-19 via tweets from their official accounts. They all reported having...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shore News Network

‘Will You Chip In $10?’ — Elizabeth Warren Accuses Elon Musk Of ‘Freeloading’ As She Fundraises Off Twitter Spat

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is asking voters for donations after a high-profile Twitter spat with billionaire Elon Musk in which she accused the Tesla CEO of “freeloading.”. Warren’s verified Facebook page is running a Facebook Ads campaign referencing her ongoing Twitter feud with Musk and asking donors to “chip...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Elizabeth Warren
FOXBusiness

Who is the richest person in the world: Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos?

There is no disputing that Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are among the wealthiest people on the planet. However, because the personal fortunes of these two self-made billionaires are dependent on their stakes in their companies and other investments, their net worths can rise and fall with the stock market. However, here's what we know about who the richest person in the world is, as of December 2021.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Tax#Propublica#Time#American#Elon Musk Lrb Elonmusk
fallriverreporter.com

Senator Elizabeth Warren announces she has COVID-19

Senator Elizabeth Warren announced Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. “I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC Connecticut

Elon Musk Says He Will Pay Over $11 Billion in Taxes This Year

"For those wondering, I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year," Elon Musk tweeted Monday. Stock options Musk was awarded in 2012 are set to expire in August next year. In order to exercise them, he has to pay income tax on the gain. The Tesla and SpaceX...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Joy Reid accuses Elon Musk of 'misappropriating Black vernacular for misogynistic purposes'

MSNBC host Joy Reid has blasted Elon Musk for what she described as “misappropriating black vernacular” language in a critical tweet aimed at Senator Elizabeth Warren. The Telsa and Space X chief was responding to comments made by Ms Warren earlier this week, who suggested that Mr Musk didn't deserve his selection as Time’s person of the year, as he hadn't paid enough taxes in 2021. The executive has gained something of a reputation for hitting back at critics, and in typical fashion, he lashed out at the Massachusetts lawmaker in a now-viral post. Please don’t call the manager...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Elizabeth Warren blasts 'Republican hijacking' of the Supreme Court and supports adding at least 4 more justices to the bench

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has come out in support of expanding more justices to the Supreme Court. The Massachusetts Democrat criticized the court's 6-3 conservative majority. "To restore balance and integrity to a broken institution, Congress must expand the Supreme Court by four or more seats," Warren wrote. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
LABOR ISSUES
@JohnLocke

Does Elizabeth Warren Want to Destroy the Supreme Court?

Charles Cooke of National Review Online highlights provocative statements from a leading left-wing U.S. senator. In the Boston Globe, Elizabeth Warren writes that she now supports destroying the Supreme Court:. “To restore balance and integrity to a broken institution, Congress must expand the Supreme Court by four or more seats.”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy