Fayetteville-Manlius, J-D/CBA swimmers both improve to 4-0

CENTRAL NEW YORK – No one so far has been able to get close to toppling the Fayetteville-Manlius and Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy boys swim teams.

The Hornets had its home opener at Cazenovia College on Dec. 10 against Cicero-North Syracuse, again utilizing its depth to the full degree in a 96-83 victory over the Northstars.

Eli Kligerman led F-M with two individual titles, covering the 200-yard freestyle in one minute, 55.88 seconds and also winning the 500 freestyle in 5:24.35, well clear of Nathan Walz’s 5:50.59.

Jason Porter went 2:14.58 to beat Max Vidakovic (2:22.52) in the 200 individual medley as Connor Gleasman dominated the diving competition, amassing 250.10 points as Liam Hartnett-Waere (167.25) was second.

Carter Page would win the 100 backstroke in 1:00.95 before Porter, Kligerman, Cooper Hughes and Quinn Smith went 3:40.45 in the 400 freestyle relay. Smith posted the fastest time of 1:07.43 in the 100 breaststroke.

Visiting Oswego Tuesday night, F-M moved to 4-0 on the season, handling the Buccanners 93-79 with Ben Rabin beating the field in the 200 IM in 2:15.59 before he swam the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.26.

Smith took first in the 200 freestyle in 2:03.98 before Eddie Elliott won the 50 freestyle in 25.12 second to edge Derick Wang (25.44). Gleasman improved to 258.80 points and finished first in diving again.

Kligerman got the victory in the 100 freestyle in 54.35 seconds, with Hughes first in the 100 butterfly in 1:06.42 and Porter going 1:03.57 to hold off James Cao (1:04.40) in the 100 backstroke.

Hughes, paired with Page, Vidakovic and Anthony Bottar, claimed the 200 medley relay in 1:58.56 as, later in the meet, Smith, Elliott, Cao and Hughes were fastest in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.10.

That same night, J-D/CBA defended its 3-0 record against visiting Mexico and, similar to F-M, was able to win its fourth in a row, earning a 104-82 decision over the Tigers.

The Red Rams’ trio of Mark Bratslavsky, Nathaniel Wales and Misha Kubanov each won two races, with Bratslavsky sweeping the sprints again as he took the 50 freestyle in 23.63 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 53.27, edging the 53.79 from Luke Marino.

Wales would swim the 200 freestyle in 1:55.81 and then put up a season-best 56.51 seconds in the 100 backstroke to beat the 59.44 from Mexico’s Tyler Warner as Kubanov won the 500 freestyle in 5:05.59 and the 100 butterfly in 57.62 seconds.

A quick start to the meet came when Wales, Bratslavsky, Kubanov and Bobby Diel went 1:48.22 in the 200 medley relay to edge Mexico’s quick 1:48.48. Wales and Bratslavsky would join Misha and Lesha Kubanov in winning the 200 freestyle relay in 1:38.73.