ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

South African court orders ex-president Zuma back to prison

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tx6gH_0dNU79uN00

A South African court has ordered that former President Jacob Zuma should go back to prison after withdrawing the medical parole given to him earlier this year.

Zuma was released from prison in September after serving about two months of his 15-month sentence for defying a Constitutional Court order that he should testify before a state commission investigating allegations of corruption when he was president from 2009 to 2018.

On Wednesday the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that the medical parole granted to Zuma was illegal as it went against the recommendation of the medical parole board. The court ruled that Zuma should go back to prison.

According to the ruling, the time that Zuma spent outside prison should not be counted as part of the sentence imposed by the court.

The ruling is a legal blow for Zuma, who is also facing corruption charges for allegedly receiving bribes during the country’s controversial 1999 purchase of arms from French arms manufacturer Thales.

Zuma’s imprisonment in July sparked protests by supporters who demanded his immediate pardon. The protests quickly descended into chaotic violence in which trucks were burned, shops and warehouses looted and burned. More than 300 people died in the country's worst violence since the end of apartheid in 1994. For more than a week the violence shook the Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces. Official statistics now estimate that the violence contributed to a 1.5% economic decline during that period.

The correctional services department will only comment after studying the judgment, department spokesman Singabakho Nxuma told The Associated Press.

Zuma's legal team is expected to appeal the decision but the Jacob Zuma Foundation has not yet spokesman Mzwanele Manyi could not be reached on Wednesday to indicate whether Zuma would appeal the ruling or would hand himself over to resume serving his sentence.

Comments / 1

Related
investing.com

Correctional Services Doesn’t Want Zuma Back In Prison

Hours after former president Jacob Zuma filed a notice to appeal the ruling revoking his medical parole and ordering him to go back to prison, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said it will also be appealing Judge Keoagile Elias Matojane’s ruling. The DCS doesn’t want Zuma back in...
AFRICA
WOKV

South African president tests positive for COVID, mildly ill

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the disease Sunday, his office said. Ramaphosa started feeling unwell and a test confirmed COVID-19, a statement from the presidency announced. He is self-isolating in Cape Town and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Zuma
Person
Thales
The Independent

Madagascar court jails 2 Frenchmen for plotting failed coup

A court in Madagascar has convicted two French citizens of having plotted a failed coup against President Andry Rajoelina and sentenced them to 10 years and 20 years of forced labor.At the end of a 10-day trial in Antananarivo, the capital, Paul Rafanoharana was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday. Frenchman Philippe François was given a 10-year prison sentence.The two Frenchmen were arrested in July and accused, along with 18 other defendants, of endangering state security, criminal association and conspiracy to assassinate the president.The two belonged to “a criminal organization” that was seeking to “carry out an...
WORLD
The Independent

South Africa to give J&J vaccines to other African nations

South Africa will donate just over 2 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to other African countries to boost the continent’s COVID-19 vaccine drive, the government announced Friday.The doses, worth approximately $18 million, will be produced at the Aspen Pharmacare manufacturing facility in Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth and be distributed to various African countries over the next year, according to a statement.“This donation embodies South Africa’s solidarity with our brothers and sisters on the continent with whom we are united in fighting an unprecedented threat to public health and economic prosperity," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Orders#Prison#Apartheid#South African#A Constitutional Court#The Gauteng High Court#The Medical Parole Board#French#Kwazulu#The Associated Press#The Jacob Zuma Foundation
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Popculture

Rapper Hit With 28-Month Sentence After Being Caught With Massive Amount of Drugs

Rapper Nines from is going to jail for smuggling nearly 62 pounds of cannabis into the U.K. The 31-year-old rapper — whose real name is Courtney Freckleton — was caught bringing the drug into the country with the help of his 35-year-old accomplice Jason Thompson. According to a report by The BBC, Freckleton will serve 28 months in prison for the crime, sparking a huge debate among fans online.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
WALA-TV FOX10

Judge rules prison not appropriate for Mobile doctor convicted of writing illegal prescriptions

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A doctor convicted of writing illegal prescriptions for painkillers avoided prison time Monday. Dr. Chykeetra “Che Che” Maltbia faced at least 6½ in prison under advisory sentencing guidelines. But after hearing from the defendant, her family, her pastor and a patient, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock agreed with the defense contention that prison was not appropriate.
MOBILE, AL
KREX

Third inmate killed in new spate of federal prison violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prisoner at a high-security penitentiary in Colorado died Monday in an altercation with another inmate, marking the third time an inmate has been killed in a U.S. federal prison in the last month. Jamarr Thompson, 33, was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at USP Florence, shortly after prison staff members responded […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

4 Black men wrongly charged with rape are exonerated after 72 years

Four Black men wrongly charged with rape were exonerated Monday, more than 70 after being convicted of what prosecutors now say were baseless charges. Why it matters: Prosecutors said the case against the men, who all died before it was re-examined by Florida officials, "lacked due process and would not be tried today," the New York Times reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
ABC News

ABC News

480K+
Followers
122K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy