LMS365 Is Now Available To Deploy In The Microsoft GCC High

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLMS365 announced its availability for deployment in Microsoft’s Government Community Cloud (GCC) High. With this deployment, LMS365 customers can more confidently deliver and track critical learning objectives such as state mandates, regulatory compliance, career development, and self-service upskilling and reskilling. This partnership automates overall learning administration for those in government organizations,...

aithority.com

