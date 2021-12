Here is Shaka Smart appearing on the Marquette radio network post game show with Steve True and Tony Smith on WKTI 94.5FM. Shaka: " I just spoke to the media after the post-game press conference. And I said… [Miami coach] Pat Reilly when he was coaching… had a list of 90 different mistakes that you could make as a team or as an individual playing basketball…his thing was once you get to a certain number…you are flat out not going to win…and that number is lower against quality opponents…and the reality is on the list of mistakes…whether it was careless turnovers…… …whether it was allowing second shots…. we did not make twenty too many …we just made a few too many….it was still a 3-pt. game with final TV time out…which we call one round left…and we had Tyler Kolek with a wide open three pt. shot to tie it up…so our guys put us in the situation where we could win… but over a course of 40 minutes too many mistakes to win here.

