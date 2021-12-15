Adapdix Ushers In Industry 5.0 Autonomous Manufacturing With EdgeOps, The First Hybrid Cloud Platform With DataMesh Technology

Monitor and Analyze E1.S, E1.L and E3.x EDSFF NVMe SSDs and CXL memory systems at up to 32GT/s. Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in protocol test solutions, announced availability of PCI Express 5.0 EDSFF interposers for analysis of Enterprise & Datacenter Small Form Factor (EDSFF) E1.S, E1.L, E3.x type solid-state drives (SSDs) and devices. These EDSFF interposers work in combination with the Summit family of PCI Express 5.0 protocol analyzers to test product designs that utilizes the PCIe 5.0, NVM Express® (NVMe) and Compute Express Link (CXL) protocol technologies with data rates up to 32 GT/s and link widths up to x16. The PCIe 5.0 EDSFF interposers include Teledyne LeCroy’s CrossSync PHY technology, enabling users to debug enhanced power management and link training equalization, through correlated and time aligned physical and protocol layer views. No other solution gives this type of insight into link behavior.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO