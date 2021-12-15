ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

OPERA Cloud Property Management Is On The Itinerary For Hotels Worldwide

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOracle expands capabilities in OPERA Cloud to help hotels navigate changing industry requirements and guest expectations. Hotels around the globe are checking into Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud property management system (PMS) to improve operations and deliver great guest experiences. In the past six months alone, Oracle has seen a 300% increase...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
GlobeSt.com

Apartment Property Managers Are Burning Out From the Pandemic

Manager turnover has never been more pronounced in the apartment industry as the past 18 months as many professionals have faced increased workload with little to no appreciation, a lack of hazard pay or overall compensation and a deluge of communication from the corporate office. This has had a negative...
ECONOMY
thekatynews.com

Is it Worth to Hire Property Management Services in Denver?

As a landlord, your primary aim is to profit from renting your home to tenants. However, there are added layers and complications to running a rental business that might make this task more challenging than it sounds. Being a landlord is not a passive income-earning opportunity if you are determined to go it alone.
REAL ESTATE
Commercial Observer

How Proptech Is Changing Property Management

The past year and a half following the upheaval resulting from COVID-19 upended many assumptions about the commercial real estate arena. In response, proptech innovation gained traction to help commercial real estate professionals and their customers. Partner Insights spoke with Jennifer Parker, Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director, Commercial Real Estate Digital, for JPMorgan Chase about the industry’s progress.
REAL ESTATE
Lodging

Peachtree Hotel Group Acquires Two Florida Properties

ATLANTA—Peachtree Hotel Group (Peachtree) announced the acquisitions of the 207-key AC Hotel Miami Aventura and the 233-key Aloft Miami Aventura, in Aventura, Florida. Peachtree Hospitality Management (PHM), a division of Peachtree, will operate the properties. These acquisitions are the latest completed by Peachtree closing only weeks following the acquisitions...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accor Hotels#Opera#Property Management#Resorts#Opera Cloud Digital#Opera Cloud For Casino#Ohip
hotelnewsresource.com

Reducing Your Fixed and Variable Hotel Costs with Cloud Hotel Software

The hospitality industry is customer-centric and focused primarily on its guests. Customer satisfaction and experience are crucial to your success, but you probably already know this. But did you ever think about how your tech infrastructure and backend operations affect their experience?. Most hoteliers haven’t. Not only this, but they...
SOFTWARE
securitymagazine.com

Cloud-based access control secures Hyatt hotels

In an effort to increase efficiency for security teams and guests, Hyatt has transitioned to a cloud-based security solution at select locations. Hotel guests can now access their rooms with a mobile key on their Apple devices at Hyatt locations around the globe, while the hotel group's security team manages operations through a cloud-based software.
SOFTWARE
hotelbusiness.com

Preferred Hotels & Resorts to add nine properties in 2022

Preferred Hotels & Resorts will add nine new properties into its global portfolio of hotels, resorts and residences in 2022. From a contemporary ski resort on the slopes of Utah to a national landmark turned luxury design hotel in Oslo, Norway, each of these new urban retreats, beach resorts and historic hideaways will offer authentic, personalized experiences, according to the brand.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
BoardingArea

Save Up to 25 Percent at 1,372 Hotel and Resort Properties With Marriott Bonvoy

You can save 25 percent off of the guest room standard rate when you stay at your choice of 1,372 participating hotel and resort properties worldwide with Marriott Bonvoy and its Escapes promotion, which offers exclusive savings every other Wednesday through Sunday across select destinations — and is valid for stays at hotel properties over the next four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…
LIFESTYLE
Rolling Stone

4 Tips for Effectively Managing a Worldwide Remote Company

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. From 2005 to 2019, the number of employees working remotely grew by some 216 percent, more than 11 times that of the rest of the U.S.’s workforce, according to findings from Global Workplace Analytics. At the height of the pandemic, more than two-thirds of U.S.-based employees worked from home. Though the pandemic’s spread has since slowed, over 80 percent of U.S. employees now wish to continue working remotely for at least half of their time after the pandemic officially ends, with nearly 19 percent saying they would like to work from home every day.
ECONOMY
connectcre.com

Xenia Hotels to Sell Kimpton-Managed Loop Property for $36M

Florida-based lodging REIT Xenia Hotels & Resorts has reached an agreement to sell the 191-key Kimpton Hotel Monaco Chicago in the Loop for $36 million or approximately $188,500 per key. The buyer wasn’t disclosed. If the sale goes through, it will mark Xenia’s exit from the Chicago market. The company...
REAL ESTATE
aithority.com

Tredence Completes Acquisition of Buying Group and Rebate Management Platform from Exactus Advisors LLP

Tredence Inc., a leading data science and AI engineering company, today announced the purchase of the Buying Group and Rebate Management platform from Exactus Advisors. The strategic buyout of assets from Exactus Advisors LLP completes a successful five-year partnership between the two companies that focused on increasing transparency and driving value for clients by harmonizing data and providing actionable analytics to the complex rebate ecosystem. With the completion of the acquisition, Tredence will provide the resources and expertise to enable the company to digitize the entire rebate workflow further, ensure visibility into the deal structure and access to data, offer transparency and collaboration, reduce friction and promote long-term trading relationships.
BUSINESS
loyaltylobby.com

Whine Wednesdays: Hotel Breakfast In Boxes At Various Hyatt Properties?

Our Whine Wednesday today is about the daily breakfast that Globalist members and other guests receive who either book a breakfast rate or otherwise order it during their stay. Hotels have in many cases still not opened their restaurants or resorted to simply presenting their food items in a pre-packaged...
HOMELESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Worldwide Broker Network names member relations manager

The Worldwide Broker Network (WBN), the world’s largest global network of independent insurance and benefits brokers, has announced the appointment of Liz Yovich as member relations manager, effective Jan. 4. Yovich (pictured above) will report to Olga Collins, CEO of WBN. Yovich joins WBN from its member firm IMA...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Redica Systems Announces $30Million Series B Led By Savant Growth To Bring New Analytics And Compliance Platform To FDA-Regulated Life Sciences Companies

Investment To Help Extend Lead in Quality and Regulatory Intelligence for FDA-regulated Industries. Redica Systems, a cloud-based data intelligence platform serving FDA-regulated industries, announced it has secured a $30 million Series B led by Savant Growth, with participation from existing investor Rock Creek Capital. Redica will use this round to extend its lead as a quality and regulatory intelligence (QRI) platform and fuel product innovation which will accelerate customer value and expand the company’s total addressable market.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market Is Booming Worldwide | Riversand Technologies, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software

Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies, Orchestra Networks, EnterWorks.Get free access to sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3730826-enterprise-cloud-data-management-market-1Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market Overview:The study provides comprehensive outlook vital to keep market knowledge up to date segmented by Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government & Health Care & Manufacturing & Logistics, , Customer Data, Product Data & Others and 18+ countries across the globe along with insights on emerging & major players. If you want to analyse different companies involved in the Enterprise Cloud Data Management industry according to your targeted objective or geography we offer customization according to requirements.Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2026Enterprise Cloud Data Management research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 6 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Enterprise Cloud Data Management industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2015-2020, and forecast to 2026) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Enterprise Cloud Data Management which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.The segments and sub-section of Enterprise Cloud Data Management market is shown below:The Study is segmented by following Product/Service Type: , Customer Data, Product Data & OthersMajor applications/end-users industry are as follows: Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government & Health Care & Manufacturing & LogisticsSome of the key players involved in the Market are: SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies, Orchestra Networks, EnterWorksEnquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3730826-enterprise-cloud-data-management-market-1 Important years considered in the Enterprise Cloud Data Management study: Historical year – 2015-2020; Base year – 2020; Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

VEON Announces Acquisition of Cloud Service Provider IBS DataFort

VEON Ltd., a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, has acquired IBS DataFort a cloud IT infrastructure provider. The acquisition was made by VEON’s VimpelCom Russian subsidiary that runs the Beeline mobile operator brand and IBS DataFort will be integrated into Beeline’s BeeCLOUD business unit. IBS...
BUSINESS
Greater Milwaukee Today

Business advisor offers advice to property managers

MILWAUKEE — Following the evacuation of a condominium in Waukesha last week, many property managers and owners may be looking for ways to keep their buildings in great shape, and an executive director at Reserve Advisors offered advice on how to do that. Todd Walter, who has worked for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
stljewishlight.org

Koplar Properties opens new 192 room hotel in CWE

The seven-story AC Hotel St. Louis Central West End is located at 215 York Ave and features 192-rooms. The entire project was built from the ground up by St. Louis’ Koplar Properties. President of Koplar Properties Sam Koplar says “This is the very site where my grandfather started KPLR-TV...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy