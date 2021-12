Streaming service and 50-50 BBC Studios and ITV joint venture BritBox International will launch in the Nordic region in a distribution partnership with C More. Subject to regulatory clearances and other conditions the platform specialising in British television will become available in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Norway in early 2022 and brings the number of territories where the service operates to eight including UK, North America, Australia and South Africa.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO