Lightelligence Demo Harnesses Light To Tackle Some Of The Hardest Computational Problems

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompany showcases computational power of its fully integrated optical computing platform. Lightelligence, the global optical computing innovator, today revealed its Photonic Arithmetic Computing Engine (PACE), the company’s latest platform to fully integrate photonics and electronics in a small form factor. Leveraging custom 3D packaging and seamless co-design efforts in its technology,...

aithority.com

EETimes.com

Optical Chip Solves Hardest Math Problems Faster than GPUs

Optical computing startup Lightelligence has demonstrated a silicon photonics accelerator running the Ising problem more than 100 times faster than a typical GPU setup. Lightelligence’s photonic arithmetic computing engine, known as Pace, is an integrated optical computing system consisting of about 12,000 photonic devices running at 1 GHz. That represents about a 1 million-fold speedup versus Lightelligence’s 100-device prototype, Comet, unveiled in 2019. The latest demonstration also marks the first time Lightelligence showed use cases beyond AI acceleration on its hardware.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Press Democrat

Amazon's cloud-computing unit problems take down websites, services

SEATTLE - Amazon's widely used cloud-computing technology suffered significant technical problems in its Eastern U.S. operations, taking chunks of internet-connected services from its customers offline Tuesday morning. The company offered few details about the outage, instead pointing to the Amazon Web Services health dashboard, which noted that programming interfaces at...
BUSINESS
FOX59

Students show off computer science projects to tackle community problems

INDIANAPOLIS — Teams of students were able to show off how they would solve problems in their communities during a showcase Wednesday morning. The Nextech CSforGood showcase showcases how computer science can help the community. This comes as Indiana schools are now required to offer computer science classes. During the showcase, students showed off the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fortune

Some of the far-out ways entrepreneurs are using tech to solve societal problems

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Technology’s capacity to change the world is self-evident—but for some startups, that change is not just a means to an end, but the end goal itself. Whether it’s feeding people in need or providing mental health services during a challenging time, entrepreneurs and executives at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference last week highlighted how technology is helping them find solutions to the big problems of our day.
TECHNOLOGY
windowsreport.com

Your computer has a memory problem [EXPERT FIX]

To fix various PC problems, we recommend Restoro PC Repair Tool:. This software will repair common computer errors, protect you from file loss, malware, hardware failure and optimize your PC for maximum performance. Fix PC issues and remove viruses now in 3 easy steps:. Download Restoro PC Repair Tool that...
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Nimble AMS Launches Association-Focused AI Technology for Predictive Analytics

Community Brands, the leading provider of software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, and schools announces the launch of a predictive analytics tool, Nimble AMS Predictions, to bring the power of AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to associations on the Nimble AMS platform through the power of Salesforce Einstein. Nimble AMS...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Robocorp Unveils Dynamic Scalability That Enables Significant Cost Savings

This First-of-its-Kind Functionality Allows Customers To Dynamically Scale and Automate. Robocorp, the leading Gen-2 robotic process automation (RPA) provider, announced the release of its self-hosted scalable environments to enable cost savings and new use cases for customers. This announcement builds on Robocorp’s goal to provide customers the agility required to quickly build, optimize and scale automation with additional security, as well as the ability to utilize their own scalable infrastructure to run any automation.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Aavenir Unveils Contractflow Enhancements to Expand Adoption Across The Enterprise

Aavenir, a next-generation AI-enabled Source-to-Pay solutions provider, announced advancements in its Contractflow solution, an AI-enabled contract lifecycle management software built on ServiceNow. Contractflow accelerates pre and post-signature contract lifecycle with vendors, customers, employees, or partners while keeping everyone informed about the contract status. The new release enhances contract approvals, analytics,...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

phoenixNAP and CloudGenera Collaborate to Provide Proof of Value for Cloud Infrastructure Use

PhoenixNAP, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, announced its strategic collaboration with CloudGenera, an AI-powered cloud cost and IT workload optimization company that empowers organizations to make more informed infrastructure decisions. phoenixNAP’s Bare Metal Cloud (BMC) is now a part of the CloudGenera Platform.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

MSP360 Adds Ransomware Protection With Wasabi Object Lock Integrated With MSP360 Managed Backup

New 5.4 release offers integration with Wasabi Object Lock for immutable storage in the cloud. MSP360, a provider of simple and reliable backup and IT management solutions for managed services providers (MSPs) and IT departments worldwide, has added Object Lock immutable storage from Wasabi Technologies, which provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses, to MSP360 Managed Backup Service (MBS) in the latest release version 5.4. This new offering is the latest of a longstanding partnership between MSP360 and Wasabi and further assists MSPs and internal IT teams with protecting cloud-based backups from the ever-evolving threat landscape that includes ransomware, natural disasters, or accidental human error.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Micro Monument For Nanoscience Carries A Flag Into The Microscale

A small team of designers working with The Institute for Electronics and Nanotechnology at Georgia Institute of Technology have created the world’s first monument to nanoscience, honoring the technology’s vital role in solving global issues, particularly regarding the development of Covid-19 vaccines and testing platforms. Created with dual-photon...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

Cloudian Announces Object Storage Certification With VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid

Provides Persistent Storage for Cloud-native Applications Running On-premises or in a Public Cloud. Cloudian announced that its HyperStore object storage has been certified with VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG), a multi-cloud Kubernetes footprint that can run both on-premises in VMware vSphere and in the public cloud on Amazon EC2 and Microsoft Azure. HyperStore delivers enterprise-grade persistent storage for modern, cloud-native applications in TKG customers’ own environments, with fully native S3 compatibility, limitless scalability, military-grade security and cloud-like agility at up to 70% less cost than public cloud offerings. announcement complements Cloudian’s ongoing collaboration with VMware in other areas, such as enabling customers to support both modern and traditional applications from a single platform through HyperStore’s interoperability with VMware Cloud Foundation.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Panzura Speeds Up Cloud Data Move With New Panzura Managed Migrations

Panzura has launched Panzura Managed Migrations, a new service that manages and accelerates cloud data migration with dedicated engineering experts, start-to-finish implementation, and technical resources to quickly move data, applications, and workloads to the cloud. Panzura handles every stage of the data migration journey, providing a set of complementary and add-on services for all new and existing customers. Panzura Managed Migrations is designed to ensure customers get the most out of their target cloud environment, while also harnessing the efficiency, productivity, and economics of the Panzura CloudFS global file system and Panzura Data Services in their organizations.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Know Labs Launches Subsidiary, AI Mind Inc., Generates $4.2 Million in NFT Revenue to Fund Continued Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Development

Know Labs, Inc., an emerging leader in non-invasive medical diagnostics, today announced that a new subsidiary created to work with the company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Deep Learning Platform has generated initial revenue of approximately $4.2 million from Non-Fungible Token (NFT) sales. This revenue will be used to fund ongoing progress toward development of AI technologies for Know Labs’ non-invasive glucose monitoring devices KnowU and UBand.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Zimperium and Intertrust Partner to Provide End-to-end Security for IoT devices in Zero-trust Environments

Zimperium, the global leader in mobile security, and Intertrust, the pioneer in trusted computing and digital rights management (DRM) technology, announced a partnership to provide end-to-end security and data management for IoT devices, apps and media services operating in Zero Trust environments. Under the terms of the partnership, Intertrust will offer Zimperium’s Mobile Application Protection Suite (MAPS) to its Intertrust Platform and Intertrust ExpressPlay customers.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Unstoppable Domains and Alchemy Launch API for Enterprise-Ready NFT Domain Name Integrations

Unstoppable Domains, the leading platform for self-sovereign identity on Web3, announced a partnership with Alchemy. Alchemy empowers 70 percent of the top Web3 apps and NFT platforms through their enterprise API. Through this partnership, Unstoppable Domains and Alchemy have launched an API for domain name integrations, making it easy for any wallet, exchange, marketplace or app to support NFT domains.
INTERNET
aithority.com

The Lightbulb Man Sculpture Digitized on the Blockchain

Bjarne Melgaard, often touted as the heir of Edvard Munch in collaboration with the WEB 3 company NFTU enters the crypto-market, with a series of NFT Lightbulb Men. The Norwegian artist has partnered with UK based NFTU to release a collection of 1122 unique Lightbulb Man NFT pieces – birthing new life into the infamous figure on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is not the first reimagining of the work, often ahead of his contemporaries Melgaard is always looking for new ways to explore the immortalised sculpture. The Lightbulb man has already been digitized through augmented reality via a mobile-app. This time around the artist has chosen to experiment with the Metaverse, creating the world of Skygge, the fictional realm explores many of the darker themes of his work. The artist is no stranger to creating immersive virtual landscapes, previously partaking in a virtual reality exhibition in Berlin where he utilised digital mediums to replicate the experience of the naturally occurring chemical DMT. The artist is now entering Web3 hosting a pre-sale, party in Decentraland, featuring industrial tech DJ and friend of the artist DJ Hell, Melgaard who is equally censored and celebrated is integrating POAP’s into the event – it is an important aspect for Melgaard who has been a victim of vandalism in the past for his work and his viewership to be immutable. As an artist it is important for Bjarne to evolve and shape the future, he is described as a paradigm disruptor and the collection is a fusion of technical and artistic innovation.
DESIGN
aithority.com

Keysight’s Participation in O-RAN Global Plugfest 2021 Enables Ecosystem to Speed Open RAN Technology Development and Specifications Maturity

Keysight Technologies, Inc., a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, participated in the third global Plugfest event organized by the O-RAN ALLIANCE, accelerating development of technologies with open standard interfaces. Keysight Open RAN Architect (KORA) solution...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Unity Ads Now Offers Access To Meta Audience Network Through Unity Mediation

Unity the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, announced the availability of Meta Audience Network for in-app bidding access in Unity Mediation, available within Unity Ads. With this integration, publishers get self-serve and streamlined access to a premium demand source, making it quicker and easier to maximize their revenue. Meta Audience Network is the latest addition to Unity Mediation, solutions that give developers access to the most comprehensive demand, with over 60+ ad ecosystem partners as well as enhanced tools to set pricing strategies, bid competitively, and maximize overall ad fill.
SOFTWARE

