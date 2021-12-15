Lightelligence Demo Harnesses Light To Tackle Some Of The Hardest Computational Problems

Bjarne Melgaard, often touted as the heir of Edvard Munch in collaboration with the WEB 3 company NFTU enters the crypto-market, with a series of NFT Lightbulb Men. The Norwegian artist has partnered with UK based NFTU to release a collection of 1122 unique Lightbulb Man NFT pieces – birthing new life into the infamous figure on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is not the first reimagining of the work, often ahead of his contemporaries Melgaard is always looking for new ways to explore the immortalised sculpture. The Lightbulb man has already been digitized through augmented reality via a mobile-app. This time around the artist has chosen to experiment with the Metaverse, creating the world of Skygge, the fictional realm explores many of the darker themes of his work. The artist is no stranger to creating immersive virtual landscapes, previously partaking in a virtual reality exhibition in Berlin where he utilised digital mediums to replicate the experience of the naturally occurring chemical DMT. The artist is now entering Web3 hosting a pre-sale, party in Decentraland, featuring industrial tech DJ and friend of the artist DJ Hell, Melgaard who is equally censored and celebrated is integrating POAP’s into the event – it is an important aspect for Melgaard who has been a victim of vandalism in the past for his work and his viewership to be immutable. As an artist it is important for Bjarne to evolve and shape the future, he is described as a paradigm disruptor and the collection is a fusion of technical and artistic innovation.

DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO