Wall Street Ends Higher; Fed to End Bond Purchases in March

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. Following its two-day policy meeting, the Fed signaled its inflation target has been...

money.usnews.com

investing.com

3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 45% or More

Growing concerns over rising inflation and the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant have caused the markets to be volatile after hitting all-time highs. In these volatile market conditions, we think it could be wise to add high-quality dividend-paying stocks Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to one’s portfolio. In addition, Wall Street analysts expect these names to advance more than 45% in price in the near term. Read on.The major stock market indexes plunged on Thursday as big tech shares fell sharply, causing the NASDAQ Composite Index to shed 385.15 points or 2.47% to close at 15,180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points to close at 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.8% to close at 4,668.67. The markets have remained volatile as investors gauge economic growth prospects and rising COVD-19 omicron cases.
STOCKS
CNN

Dow tumbles as volatility returns to Wall Street

New York (CNN Business) — Volatility is back on Wall Street: Stocks fell as central banks around the world turn more hawkish and worries about the omicron variant increase ahead of the holidays. US stocks mostly added onto their losses from the prior session, with the Dow (INDU) falling...
STOCKS
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
Person
Jerome Powell
WOKV

Banks, technology stocks lead another decline on Wall Street

Banks and big technology stocks are leading another decline on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday and every major index is on track for a weekly loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 2:08 p.m. Eastern. Roughly 56% of stocks within the benchmark index were lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 327 points, or 0.9%, to 35,568. The Nasdaq recovered from an early decline and was up 0.4%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
STOCKS
#Wall Street#Interest Rates#Inflation#Apple Inc#End Bond Purchases#Reuters#The Federal Reserve#Fed Chair#Globalt Investments#Nasdaq Composite
Shore News Network

Wall Street ends down after mostly negative week

(Reuters) – Wall Street finished lower on Friday, weighed down by Big Tech as investors worried about the Omicron coronavirus variant and digested the Federal Reserve’s decision to end its pandemic-era stimulus faster. All three main U.S. stock indexes ended with a decline for the week after the...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Wall Street ends downer week singing rate hike blues

Dec 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WALL STREET ENDS DOWNER WEEK SINGING RATE HIKE BLUES (1605 EST/2105 GMT) Wall Street skulked into the weekend with a downbeat/mixed close as...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower after tech-led retreat on Wall St

Shares fell in Asia on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai declined, but shares rose in Sydney. U.S. shares dropped a day after the Federal Reserve said it’s preparing to begin raising rates next year to fight inflation. Traders were also considering other moves by global central banks. The Bank of England became the first central bank among leading economies to raise interest rates to fight inflation. The European Central Bank still plans...
STOCKS

