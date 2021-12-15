ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Appaegis Is Helping Companies Secure Access To Applications And Data with A Fresh Round Of Funding

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppaegis Inc., a leading Data Centric Zero Trust access security company, announced that it raised $7.7M in seed funding. This round was led by Taiwania Capital, whose mission is to invest in enterprise software, AI, information security, and cloud infrastructure companies. Joining Taiwania Capital are TSVC, Alumni Ventures, First In™, LDV...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Bizongo Announces $110Million In Series D Round Led By Tiger; Launches India’s First IoT Enabled ‘Cloud Factory’ To Digitise Manufacturing

Bizongo announced its latest fundraise of $110 million in Series D round led by New York-based Tiger Global Management. The B2B ecommerce and supply chain enablement platform, also launched India’s first IoT powered ‘cloud factory’ for made-to-order goods. This SaaS based solution will enable manufacturers to provide their customers with real-time visibility, control, and intelligence across the entire supply chain. The latest tech innovation has been successfully piloted with leading pharmaceutical packaging manufacturer, Ansapack.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

SkySafe Raises $30 Million Series B To Scale Drone Defense And Airspace Security System For Commercial Drone Adoption

Technology provides necessary protection for airports, prisons, stadiums, borders and other critical infrastructure from malicious drones. SkySafe, an airspace security and management technology company, announced a $30 million Series B investment led by Kingfisher Investment Advisors with participation from new investors Gaingels, and MIT alumni investment fund Castor Ventures. Previous investor Andreessen Horowitz, who led the seed and Series A investments, also joined the round. To date, SkySafe has raised $45 million in total financing. The fresh capital will help further accelerate the company’s growth through strategic hiring, R&D, and expanded production of its airspace security system for commercial adoption.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Dedrone Secures $30.5 Million Series C To Protect Airspace Against Unauthorized Drones

Axon leads investment round to help ensure airspace security and community safety. Dedrone, the market leader in smart airspace security, announced it has closed a $30.5 million Series C financing round led by Axon, the global leader in connected public safety technologies. Previous investors, including Aqton Partners, Menlo Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Target Partners, TempoCap and John Chambers, Chairman Emeritus of Cisco Systems and founder of JC2 Ventures, also participated. This latest funding comes on the heels of a strong year of growth for Dedrone, including surpassing 1,000 sensors sold and expanding to detect, identify and locate over 200 different drone types.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Riversand, A Syndigo Company, Announces Strategic Partnership With Nexer Group To Offer Cloud-Native Data Management Solutions For Digital Transformation

Riversand, a Syndigo company and visionary cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, announced a strategic partnership with Nexer Group, a modern tech company with expertise in strategy, technology and communication. The new partnership will provide Nexer clients with the opportunity to use technology solutions to enable better data management and governance to drive their business growth.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Remote Access#Data Access#Security Company#Appaegis Inc#Data Centric Zero Trust#Taiwania Capital#Ai#Tsvc#Alumni Ventures#Ldv Partners
aithority.com

Viscosity Technology Announces Microsoft Cloud Platform Gold Partner Status

A Microsoft and Oracle partner, Viscosity will bridge the two vendor’s cloud service offerings for an integrated solution. Viscosity Technology, Inc. (Viscosity), recognized in the industry as a niche provider of Oracle & Microsoft professional services, announced it has achieved the prestigious Microsoft Cloud Platform Gold Partner Status. Viscosity joins the top 1% of Microsoft partners worldwide. Microsoft Gold competency is a recognized mark of the highest standards of technology and business performance worldwide.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Coinstreet And Somerley Collaborate To Form New Venture To Provide Professional Services In Security Token Offerings (“STO”) In Hong Kong

Coinstreet Holdings Limited, a leading global professional consultancy group and solution provider in the digital asset sector since 2017 (“Coinstreet”), and a subsidiary of Somerley Capital Holdings Limited , a leading financial group headquartered in Hong Kong with an established history and proven track record in the corporate finance advisory space in Greater China, have entered into a joint venture agreement with an aim to provide professional advisory and management consulting service for security token offerings (“STO”), and to serve the rising need for asset tokenization and fundraising through issuing of digitized securities from Hong Kong enterprises (“JV”). The JV will apply for all required approvals and licenses under the regulatory framework and guidelines from the Securities and Futures Commission (”SFC”). Subject to the satisfaction of the relevant regulatory requirements, it is envisaged that the JV will develop “CoinstreetPRO Hong Kong,” an online initial subscription platform and primary market brokerage services for tokenized assets and digital securities (“TADS”) serving institutional and professional investors. It is intended that the JV will work with other licensed virtual asset trading platforms and STO exchanges for secondary trading activities.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Sprout Social ranked #3 On Battery Venture’s 25 Highest Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies To Work for

Sprout Social, an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, has been recognized as one of the 25 Highest Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies To Work For by Battery Ventures, with data provided by Glassdoor. The list highlights 25 publicly traded companies—all business-to-business, cloud-computing companies—where employees reported the highest levels of satisfaction at work during the 12 months ended Oct. 31, according to employee feedback shared on Glassdoor.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Ukko Agro Raises $5.1 million In Series Seed Investment, Led By Emmertech

Ukko Agro Ltd., a Toronto-based technology company that provides plug and play predictive analytics for the agriculture sector, announced the closing of its $5.1 million Series Seed investment round. The financing was led by Emmertech, with participation by Ag Capital Canada, TELUS Ventures, Whitecap Venture Partners, and PIC Investment Group.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Economy
aithority.com

Sigma Computing Announces $300M Series C From Co-Leads D1 Capital Partners And XN, Existing Investors Sutter Hill Ventures And Altimeter Capital, And Snowflake Ventures

More than 220 Enterprise Customers such as US Foods, Blackstone, and Athenahealth rely on Sigma Computing for putting rapid data-driven decision making into the hands of knowledge workers. Sigma Computing, the cloud analytics and business intelligence (BI) innovator, announced it has raised $300M in Series C financing. D1 Capital Partners...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Delta To Acquire Universal Instruments – A Leader In Precision Automation Solutions For Electronics Manufacturing -To Further Its Smart Manufacturing Capabilities

Delta Electronics, Inc., a global leading provider of smart energy-saving solutions, announced the agreement to acquire, through its subsidiary Delta International Holding Limited B.V., UI Acquisition Holding Co., owner of Universal Instruments Corporation and its worldwide branches and subsidiaries for an estimated amount of US$88.9 million (approx. NT$2,471,420 thousand)**. Universal Instruments, a global leader in precision automation solutions for smart manufacturing, boasts a lineage of over 100 years and provides precision automation solutions to world-leading customers in a broad range of fields, including automotive, computing, medical, industrial, as well as printed circuit board surface mount placement and odd-form insertion. The transaction is expected to generate substantial synergies by leveraging both companies’ R&D and global customer base and to strengthen Delta’s smart manufacturing capabilities for the electronics industry.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

NTT WEST Group Selects HPE GreenLake To Launch New Portfolio Of Hybrid Cloud Services

The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform enables NTT WEST Group to deliver unified cloud experience and meet demands for data sovereignty for business and local government across western Japan. Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that NTT Business Solutions, a member company of NTT WEST Group, Japan’s leading network and system integrator has...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Asahi Europe & International Collaborates with Tech Mahindra to Lead Their #digital Transformation Programme

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced that it has been selected by Asahi Europe & International (an Asahi Group Holdings company), to lead an enterprise-wide IT modernisation programme. Asahi’s IT modernisation programme, in partnership with Tech Mahindra, will focus on...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Media Alert Qualys Offers Free Access To Its Web Application Scanning App To Help Organizations Quickly Find Log4Shell Vulnerabilities

Qualys, Inc a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, announced it is making its Web Application Scanning (WAS) solution available free for 30 days, to help companies protect against Log4Shell. The Apache Log4Shell zero-day RCE vulnerability has raised alarms at companies around the globe,...
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

SureClinical Launches Eclinical Ecosystem™ ECO Bundle To Support Clinical Trial Automation And Collaboration

Clinical operations ecosystem for Clinical Research Organizations streamlines and accelerates the delivery of new treatments to patients globally. SureClinical, a leading provider of cloud-native eClinical applications, announced the launch of their new Eclinical Ecosystem ECO Applications and Platform Bundle. Designed for the unique needs of Clinical Research Organizations, the ECO Bundle connects people, programs, projects and processes everywhere for a singular view of clinical data. The ECO Bundle centralizes clinical intelligence and reporting across multiple applications, data points and systems, allowing distributed clinical research teams to collaborate within a single, modern, easy to use application experience.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Tredence Completes Acquisition of Buying Group and Rebate Management Platform from Exactus Advisors LLP

Tredence Inc., a leading data science and AI engineering company, today announced the purchase of the Buying Group and Rebate Management platform from Exactus Advisors. The strategic buyout of assets from Exactus Advisors LLP completes a successful five-year partnership between the two companies that focused on increasing transparency and driving value for clients by harmonizing data and providing actionable analytics to the complex rebate ecosystem. With the completion of the acquisition, Tredence will provide the resources and expertise to enable the company to digitize the entire rebate workflow further, ensure visibility into the deal structure and access to data, offer transparency and collaboration, reduce friction and promote long-term trading relationships.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Metamedia Entertainment Network Surpasses 3,000 Screens, Announces Global Partnership With Hcl Technologies

After Launching Last Year, Expanding LA-Based Entertainment Tech Company Secures Game-Changing Partnership with Global Tech Leader HCL Technologies. Upon securing a long-term partnership agreement with the leading global technology company HCL Technologies (HCL), MetaMedia, the world’s first global, cloud-based distribution platform for cinemas, drive-ins, and other out-of-home venues, announced that it has expanded its entertainment network to more than 3,000 screens across the U.S. and Canada, covering all the top 50 cities.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

VEON Announces Acquisition of Cloud Service Provider IBS DataFort

VEON Ltd., a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, has acquired IBS DataFort a cloud IT infrastructure provider. The acquisition was made by VEON’s VimpelCom Russian subsidiary that runs the Beeline mobile operator brand and IBS DataFort will be integrated into Beeline’s BeeCLOUD business unit. IBS...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

20n Bio Raises $3.3 Million in Series Seed Funding to Advance Computational Design of New Proteins for Therapeutics

20n Bio (20n), an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drug discovery company focusing on designing new proteins for therapeutics, has raised a $3.3 million seed round led by BlueRun Ventures China. 20n Bio will use the proceeds from the financing to expand its scientific team, establish a robust discovery platform, and start multiple early studies in oncology and other genetic diseases.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Cheddar News

Rokt CEO on $325M Fundraise, Maximizing Retail Data & Upcoming IPO

E-commerce data platform Rokt is prepping for an IPO as it comes off of a $325 million Series E fundraise, and CEO Bruce Buchanan joined Cheddar to discuss the future of his company. He explained how Rokt uses data science to optimize the consumer experience with their clients and discussed the goal to go public in 2023. "We're at a size and scale now where it's important we can give liquidity to investors, we can use the public markets to attract more talent, and we can use the public markets also to go on and acquire more businesses," he said. "We think it's about time that we do list."
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Rokt Secures $325 Million Series E Funding Round, Led by Tiger Global

Rokt, the leading ecommerce technology using AI and machine learning to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, announced that it has closed a USD$325 million Series E funding round led by Tiger Global, bringing the company’s valuation to USD$1.95 billion. The tech unicorn will use the new funding to invest in R&D, international expansion and strategic acquisitions. Other participants in the round included Wellington Management, Whale Rock Capital Management, Pavilion Capital and existing shareholder Square Peg.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy