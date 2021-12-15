ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

John-Boy’s Best Friend On ‘The Waltons’ Also Voiced A Famous Christmas Character

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zFtJw_0dNU5QVp00

If you were a Waltons fan, you might even remember some of the more minor characters on the show. When the oldest child, John-Boy, went away to college, he met a new friend. They quickly became best friends. John-Boy’s friend was named Michael West, played by Teddy Eccles. Turns out Teddy was famous for something else too!

Teddy began acting when he was 6 months old. He appeared in a soap opera. By the time he was a teenager, he appeared in over 40 television shows and 14 movies. However, most people may recognize Teddy’s voice. He voiced the character of Aaron in The Little Drummer Boy, a 1968 classic Christmas film. He was only 14 years old at the time and received rave reviews for his voice work.

Teddy Eccles was on ‘The Waltons’ and the voice of Aaron in ‘The Little Drummer Boy’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xzWgF_0dNU5QVp00
THE WALTONS, Richard Thomas, 1972-81 / Everett Collection

When the movie came out, his schoolteacher shared why he was doing so well both as an actor and a student. She said, “These children are able to move rapidly ahead in their studies because of their acting. They have excellent memories, sharpened by their daily task of learning lines, and because of their work with directors, they take instruction extremely well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28sJ3t_0dNU5QVp00
‘The Little Drummer Boy’ / Rankin/Bass Animated Entertainment

Later on, Teddy appeared on The Waltons and M*A*S*H. In the ’70s, he decided to change careers. Instead of acting, he started to work as a movie and television marketer. He has also worked as a producer and director.

Teddy Eccles as Michael West on ‘The Waltons’ / Lorimar Television

You can thank Teddy for the impressive and creative marketing campaigns for films such as Pretty Woman, The Lion King, and shows such as Seinfeld. In conclusion, listen to Teddy’s voice in The Little Drummer Boy below:

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Valerie Bertinelli Says She Hated Kissing One ‘Brady Bunch’ Star

Valerie Bertinelli found fame as Barbara Cooper on One Day at a Time. She was only 15 at the start of the show and struggled with growing up in front of an audience. In her memoir, she admitted that she felt very insecure and struggled with body image while on the show. Things didn’t help when her character, Barbara, began to attract boys. She hated kissing one guest star in particular, and you may have recognized him from The Brady Bunch.
TV & VIDEOS
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#S Voice#Pretty Woman#Seinfeld
hotnewhiphop.com

Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt Is The Love Of Her Life

Halle Berry, renowned actress and model, attended the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Tuesday, where she was given the Career Achievement Award. In her acceptance speech, she mentioned her boyfriend, Van Hunt. Berry started her speech by detailing how her journey in Hollywood has evolved. “When I...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
WISH-TV

Brady Bunch cast members reunite in Lifetime Movie

A new Lifetime movie premiers this weekend, and it features five members of the Brady Bunch cast!. Christopher Knight, who played Peter Brady, joined us today to discuss his role in the film, “Blending Christmas,” which also stars Haylie Duff, Aaron O’Connell, Beth Broderick, Christopher Knight, Greg Evigan, Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams, Susan Olsen, Robbie Rist, Telma Hopkins and Jennifer Elise Cox.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Lisa Whelchel Explains Why ‘Facts Of Life’ Co-Star Nancy McKeon Missed Special Live Event

Recently, ABC hosted the special Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes. Many of the original stars came out to celebrate the event including Facts of Life star Lisa Whelchel, who sang the theme song while wearing the school uniform from the show. Mindy Cohn and Kim Fields also showed up. This left many fans wondering where their co-star Nancy McKeon was.
TV & VIDEOS
Closer Weekly

Musician Phil Collins Is a Father of 5! Meet His Children Who Are Taking Over Hollywood

Musician Phil Collins is the mastermind behind some of the biggest radio hits that have taken over the airwaves since 1970. The Genesis drummer has had both a huge career with his band and an equally successful solo career full of award-winning work. His five children, Joely, Simon, Lily, Nicholas and Matthew, are equally as talented and have started to take over Hollywood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
102K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy