Half of Maine’s 10 least vaccinated communities are in Penobscot County, according to Maine Center for Disease Control data. One year after the COVID-19 vaccine became available to Mainers, the numbers show the extent to which many will go to avoid getting vaccinated, especially in rural areas, even as vaccine mandates become more commonplace and the medical consensus on the shots’ effectiveness only strengthens.

MAINE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO