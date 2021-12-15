ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy Heavenly Birthday Kim Porter: Our Favorite Photos Of Kim, Diddy & The Fam

By 93.1 WZAK
 4 days ago

Kim Porter would have been 51 years old today.

Hard to believe that she’s already been gone three years. For the Hip-Hop and R&B culture, she made a splash on the scene, appearing in music videos from some of our best known acts. Socially, she could be seen attending red carpets and high-profile parties – often alongside on again, off again romantic partner, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs.

As we previously reported, it was revealed that Porter died in 2018 of lobar pneumonia – an inflammation of the lobe in one’s lungs.

“On Nov. 16, an autopsy was performed on Porter. The cause of death was deferred pending additional tests. Porter’s body has since been released from our facility,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement released shortly after her untimely passing.

Sources reported that she had been treated with saline and vitamins days before her death. Kim reportedly went to bed early the night after telling a loved one she wasn’t feeling well.

Diddy, 50, and Kim dated between the years of 1994 to 2007. The pair had three biological children together: Christian Combs, 20, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila, 13. Porter also had a son, Quincy, from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure!

Happy Birthday, Kim. Peep photos in the gallery below.

Happy Heavenly Birthday Kim Porter: Our Favorite Photos Of Kim, Diddy & The Fam was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Diddy and Kim Porter leaving a party thrown by the Beckhams in Santa Monica

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242UIe_0dNU35WJ00

2. Philanthropic Arts Foundation’s Sixth Annual “Art For Life” Benefit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SRMuZ_0dNU35WJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KGTeS_0dNU35WJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDP16_0dNU35WJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=058Ers_0dNU35WJ00

6. Royal Birthday Ball for Sean “P. Diddy” Combs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5LdV_0dNU35WJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aIoJa_0dNU35WJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A8fmj_0dNU35WJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tpAs3_0dNU35WJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HB4Hx_0dNU35WJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27eVQH_0dNU35WJ00

12. Opening Night For “The Rock N Roll Of Hip Hop” Photo Exhibit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ljiLC_0dNU35WJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMJEL_0dNU35WJ00

14. Sean P. Diddy Combs’ Surprise 35th Birthday Party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8AVR_0dNU35WJ00

15. Loon’s Self-Titled Debut Album Release Party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sr0df_0dNU35WJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOUc9_0dNU35WJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u5t4C_0dNU35WJ00

18. Reginae’s “All White” Sweet 16 Birthday Party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Atz5c_0dNU35WJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IX7Re_0dNU35WJ00

20. Kim Porter and Sean Combs attend “Fashion For Relief” Sponsored by M.A.C Cosmetics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBaPO_0dNU35WJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUnqT_0dNU35WJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ba8AQ_0dNU35WJ00

23. Film Festival Premiere Of Open Road Films’ “Dope”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tumo5_0dNU35WJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QyHHL_0dNU35WJ00

25. Premiere Of Amazon Studios’ “An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has To Win”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ykaU_0dNU35WJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gL5RY_0dNU35WJ00

27. 2017 Tribeca Film Festival – “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NjK7C_0dNU35WJ00

28. Kim Porter attends the Dolce & Gabbana Show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o5OiT_0dNU35WJ00

29. Los Angeles Premiere Of “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Mrmr_0dNU35WJ00

30. 7th Annual Post BET Awards Party hosted by DJ Khaled

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19J7gZ_0dNU35WJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKZXQ_0dNU35WJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ec4D6_0dNU35WJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wJ5Bm_0dNU35WJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aGjbC_0dNU35WJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNZsL_0dNU35WJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25tB49_0dNU35WJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNcsG_0dNU35WJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CYCEs_0dNU35WJ00

39. Ladylike Foundation’s 2018 Annual Women Of Excellence Scholarship Luncheon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d3qO3_0dNU35WJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KRlKZ_0dNU35WJ00

41. “The Holiday Calendar” Special Screening Los Angeles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=356q9r_0dNU35WJ00

42. Annual White Party held at a private residence in Beverly Hills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45LGMu_0dNU35WJ00

Comments / 0

