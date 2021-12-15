Holiday Lights: Philip VanCamp Shows Off Snoopy-Themed Display In Middle River

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Douglas and Susan Pearson didn’t always have a grand light display outside their home. But that all changed around 40 years ago. Pearson says he started decorating the house in the early 1980′s as a way to bring their families together for the holidays. “We were splitting our time between her parents and my parents, and after about 3 years of that, I said, ‘That’s it. We’re having your family, my family, brothers, sisters everybody’s coming here for Christmas Eve,’” he recalls.

