Middle River, MD

Holiday Lights: Philip VanCamp Shows Off Snoopy-Themed Display In Middle River

 4 days ago

PennLive.com

Christmas light displays: Where to walk, drive and park to enjoy some holiday light shows in Pa.

The earlier sunset and longer nights during the winter do come with a bright side - pun intended - as people fill the holidays with festive light displays. Some of the lights bringing cheer to this holiday season are elaborate enough to warrant a special trip or two. And so we’ve found another round-up of places where you can go to check them out, ranging from professional displays to passionate amateurs setting up shop in their own backyards.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

The 5 best holiday light displays in Columbus

👋 Alissa here. I recently poured myself a thermos of hot chocolate and spent an evening exploring the best holiday light displays central Ohio has to offer. 👏 The recommendations from Axios Columbus readers were awesome. Clark Griswold would be so proud of your enthusiasm for exterior illumination.
COLUMBUS, OH
myedmondsnews.com

Looking for holiday light displays? Here’s a resource

A reader recently asked us if we knew whether there was a map of holiday light displays. While we don’t have a map of local-only displays, we are sharing information regarding Pacific NW Christmas Lights, a project created by Everett residents Jason and Diana Pittman. It includes a map of more than 500 holiday light displays across the Pacific Northwest.
SEATTLE, WA
Fox5 KVVU

Candy Cane House in Henderson displays dozens of themed holiday trees for charity

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- How about exploring a Christmas tree and holiday wonderland, for a good cause?. The Candy Cane House in Henderson boasts more than 49 themed trees and 18,000 lights. Every room is themed to match the lights, such as the "candy cane room" with all red and white lights, the "classic Christmas room" with elves, green and red lights, and the "gingerbread tree."
HENDERSON, NV
Middle River, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
wcti12.com

Christmas Vacation-themed light display raising money to save ENC dogs

NEW BERN, Craven County — National Lampoon's fans: Emerald Isle's own Uncle Eddie says listen up. For the second year in a row, Emerald Isle resident Jerry Plum is combining his love of Christmas lights and dogs into a fundraiser for Misplaced Mutts. Plum and the newly-elected Mayor Of...
NEW BERN, NC
iheart.com

What's Happening: The Best Holiday Lights Displays; Ice Skating In Temecula

Festive Lights: So many neighborhoods in the IE are getting in the festive spirit with lights displays ready for you to drive or walk through. The Press Enterprise put together a list of the best neighborhoods and homes, from Chino to Murrieta, if you’d like to visit over the next couple of weeks if you want to treat your family to all the beauty.
LIFESTYLE
WLUC

Pearson holiday light display open to the public

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Douglas and Susan Pearson didn’t always have a grand light display outside their home. But that all changed around 40 years ago. Pearson says he started decorating the house in the early 1980′s as a way to bring their families together for the holidays. “We were splitting our time between her parents and my parents, and after about 3 years of that, I said, ‘That’s it. We’re having your family, my family, brothers, sisters everybody’s coming here for Christmas Eve,’” he recalls.
ISHPEMING, MI
#Snoopy#Holiday Lights
spectrumnews1.com

Reseda house displays vibrant holiday light show with flames

LOS ANGELES — Every Saturday in December, the Schiavoni house puts on one of the most extravagant light shows in the valley, and the preparation that goes into it might surprise you. Ryan and Tara Schiavoni have a quaint house on a lively street in Reseda, the kind where neighbors...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Magical holiday light display lights up the water in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — The Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort and Marina prepares for its annual Lighting of the Bay for months. Engineers Joel and Alonso (they didn't disclose their last names) spend days sorting through boxes of lights and cables. Joel has helped bring holiday cheer to the area for 12 years. He said he loves "doing this for everybody to come over and see the Lighting of the Bay."
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Eyewitness News

HOLIDAY LIGHTS: Windsor light display benefiting great cause

WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A very festive light display in Windsor is spreading holiday cheer while also helping out a great cause. Much like the prior year, A December to Remember is donating all of its proceeds to the Windsor Food Bank. Their hope is to shatter their total from...
WINDSOR, CT
cbslocal.com

Drive Thru Holiday Light Show

Are you looking for some activities to do with the family this holiday season? Julissa Ortiz is in Rancho Cordova and you can check out the Drive Thru Holiday Light Show! See these bright and colorful holiday lights and enjoy these festive displays.
CELEBRATIONS
Republic

Fireworks light up holiday-themed event

QMIX 107.3 FM presented Christmas Musical Fireworks at a free show at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Cera Sports Park and Campground, which was a new venue for the annual event. The fireworks presentation was choreographed to seasonal holiday music on the station. After the fireworks, guests were invited to visit...
FESTIVAL
mukilteobeacon.com

Evergreen Arboretum hosts holiday light display

Evergreen Arboretum and Gardens is offering a wonderland of lights, free for everyone to enjoy from 4 to 8 p.m. every night in December. Family Fun Saturdays are on Dec. 11, and 18 from 4 to 6 p.m., and include a gnome scavenger hunt and holiday items to bring home. Evergreen Arboretum is located in Everett's American Legion Park at 145 Alverson Blvd.
LIFESTYLE

