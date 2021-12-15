ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVU School of Nursing accepting applications

By Special to the News Tribune
Mineral Daily News Tribune
Mineral Daily News Tribune
 4 days ago

KEYSER - The WVU School of Nursing (WVUSON) Potomac State College Bachelor of Science in Nursing program is accepting applications for fall 2022 admission now through March 15, 2022.

Acceptance into the program is competitive and spaces are limited to 24 students each fall.

“Our first BSN cohort graduated earlier this year, with an overall 95% NCLEX-RN exam pass rate and successful job placement in a variety of healthcare facilities throughout the region. They have excellent nursing skills, strong clinical judgment and genuine compassion, all of which will have a tremendous impact on patient care,” said April Shapiro, PhD, RN, CNE and chair for the WVU School of Nursing at Potomac State.

Pre-nursing students and other college majors may apply for admission to the program after one semester of college coursework but must also meet other criteria, including successfully passing a background check, urine drug screening, and physical exam/immunizations review by his/her healthcare provider.

Admitted students must complete Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) confidentiality, and American Heart Association Basic Life Support trainings as well as maintain health insurance. Additionally, students admitted to the nursing program must carry a 3.0 GPA throughout the program’s entirety.

Students accepted for admission into the WVUSON Potomac State BSN program follow the same progression plan, curriculum, policies, procedures, and student handbook as students on the Morgantown campus; however, they are able to complete all four years of the program on the Keyser campus. Nursing students in the BSN program must purchase program-approved nursing uniforms and shoes for clinical rotations. In addition, students must have a laptop for classroom and clinical work and are expected to bring it with them every day to classes.

Students in the BSN program learn in smart classrooms; practice skills and critical reasoning/actions in state-of-the-art simulation labs; and gain hands-on experience in many clinical facilities, including hospitals, nursing homes, and community agencies. In addition to completing 100 hours of community service throughout the duration of the nursing program, and in keeping with the university's commitment to improve health care for all West Virginians, nursing students will complete a rural clinical practice experience during their senior year.

For more information and to submit an application, visit the Potomac State College BSN nursing program webpage at:

Nursing (BSN) | WVU Potomac State College | Admissions | West Virginia University

