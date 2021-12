T.J. Finley was taken aback when Bo Nix announced last weekend his decision to transfer from Auburn. Finley has watched Nix up close since his arrival on the Plains this summer, and the two built a strong relationship during their time together in Auburn’s quarterbacks room. It’s why Finley was “kind of surprised” when Nix on Sunday declared his intent to transfer after three seasons as the Tigers’ starting quarterback and officially entered the portal Monday.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO