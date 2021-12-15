New Pokemon Legends Arceus Trailer Introduces Diamond And Pearl Clans And More

Next month, Pokemon Legends: Arceus will release on Nintendo Switch, offering a new look at the past of the Pokemon world. The Pokemon Company has revealed some of the creatures players can expect to encounter, but there are still quite a few questions about which Pokemon will appear in the game's Pokedex. However, leaker @Riddler_Khu on Twitter has revealed some potential new details about this aspect of the game. As with any leak, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt until we get confirmation from The Pokemon Company.

