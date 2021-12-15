ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Pokemon Legends Arceus Trailer Introduces Diamond And Pearl Clans And More

By Yoerider
nintendosoup.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokemon Company has released a new trailer for Pokemon Legends Arceus, revealing some interesting new details about the game. The latest trailer introduces...

nintendosoup.com

Comments / 0

nintendosoup.com

“Winter Dreamland”: New Special Units Coming To Fire Emblem Heroes December 16th

Nintendo has published a new trailer for the next batch of special units coming to Fire Emblem Heroes. This latest banner features set of holiday themed variants of the following Fire Emblem characters:. Mirabilis: Sugarplum Vision. Artur: Silver Saint. Manuela: Silver Caroler. Lysithea (+Lute): Gifted Students. The summon banner will...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

New Pokemon Legends Arceus Details Leak: Story, Gameplay & Length

A huge new leak has revealed a load more information about Pokemon Legends Arceus including story and gameplay details!. Pokemon Legends: Arceus promises to take the series in a totally new direction and fans can’t wait to find out more about it. The latest Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer revealed Noble...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Reveals Hisuian Voltorb

An original Pokemon will be getting a new form in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Today, The Pokemon Company officially revealed Hisuian Voltorb, a new form of Voltorb that will appear in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Voltorb's new form reflects the use of wooden Poke Balls in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, as the Pokemon is an Electric/Grass-type Pokemon instead of a pure Electric-type like in the original games. You can check out Hisuian Voltorb's debut trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Raichu. This Pokedex page covers how to get Raichu, Raichu's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Leaker Reveals Potential New Pokedex Details

Next month, Pokemon Legends: Arceus will release on Nintendo Switch, offering a new look at the past of the Pokemon world. The Pokemon Company has revealed some of the creatures players can expect to encounter, but there are still quite a few questions about which Pokemon will appear in the game's Pokedex. However, leaker @Riddler_Khu on Twitter has revealed some potential new details about this aspect of the game. As with any leak, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt until we get confirmation from The Pokemon Company.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Video: Pokemon Unite Dragonite Character Spotlight

The Pokemon Company has uploaded a new video spotlighting the next playable Pokemon coming to Pokemon Unite. The video features the dragon Pokemon Dragonite, who will be joining Pokemon Unite‘s roster on December 20th 2021 as part of the Holiday Festivities event, upon which it will be available to purchase in the in-game shop.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Meet the young clan leaders and panic-inducing merchants of Pokemon Legends: Arceus

A new trailer and additional details have dropped today for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Hisui's two main clans, Diamond and Pearl, belong to the young Adaman and Irida, respectively. We're also introduced to Ginkgo Merchants, folks who have clearly never heard of "personal bubbles." Last but not least, a certain mythical Pokemon can be yours to catch — but there's a catch.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Let’s Play! Oink Games Now Available On Nintendo Switch

A collection of all sorts of board games is now available on the Nintendo Switch!. Developer Oink Games has announced that Let’s Play! Oink Games is now available as a timed console exclusive on the Switch. The title consists of an assortment of unique games you can play with friends locally and online.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Shin Megami Tensei V Had The Highest Launch Month Sales Of The Series To Date In The US

NPD Group’s Mat Piscatella has shared some exciting news about the Shin Megami Tensei V‘s performance during its first month in the United States. According to NPD’s data, Shin Megami Tensei V achieved the highest launch month dollar sales of any game in the series’ history, excluding spin-off titles such as those from the Persona series. The game was also the 16th best-selling game for November 2021, and the 6th best-selling game for the month on Nintendo consoles. As always however, NPD group’s data does not include digital sales, which means the actual sales figures are likely much more significant.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

You Can Now Check Out Your Nintendo Switch 2021 Year In Review

Switch owners can now check out how much use they got out of their Nintendo Switch systems during the year of 2021!. Nintendo’s 2021 Switch Year In Review website is now live – allowing players to view various details about their playtime on Switch during the past year. All you have to do is visit this page on Nintendo’s website and login to your Nintendo account to find out your total hours played, number of games played, most played games and more.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Crystar Launches On Switch March 29th 2022 For North America, 1st April For Europe

Publisher NIS America has announced the western launch date for Crystar on Switch. The melancholic action RPG will be launching on March 29th 2022 for Switch in North America, and April 1st 2022 in Europe. A new English trailer for the game has also been shared, which you can find below along with an overview of the game via NIS America:
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Windjammers 2 Physical Editions Revealed, Pre-Orders Start December 17

Following its confirmation for a January 2022 launch, Switch owners will soon be able to reserve a physical copy of Windjammers 2 as well!. Limited Run Games has revealed that it will be distributing a Nintendo Switch physical release of the sports-action title on behalf of Dotemu. Standard Edition copies will be available for $34.99 USD each over here, when pre-orders commence on 17 December 2021 (10pm ET).
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

OMORI Launches Spring 2022 For Switch

The popular EarthBound-style indie RPG is finally arriving on the Nintendo Switch!. Developer OMOCAT announced that OMORI will be launching in Spring 2022 for the Switch. The game features bright, dream-like visuals accompanied by contrasting horror elements. You can watch the latest trailer below:. Let us know what you think...
VIDEO GAMES

