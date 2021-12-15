ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, The Pokémon Company International and Nintendo revealed a brand new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which releases Friday, January 28, 2022. As part of this announcement, the company has also unveiled the...

mynintendonews.com

My Nintendo News

Indie World showcase today

Get ready for a new Indie World Showcase arriving Wednesday, 15th December at 18:00 CET / 9am PT Tune in for a livestream featuring roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch. To watch, check out the Indie World Showcase – 15/12/2021 (Nintendo Switch) live...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Japanese Cat Mario Showcase Unveils a Little Extra Look at Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The Japanese Cat Mario show has been going on for quite some time now, and this week we were lucky enough to get just a snippit of some more gameplay that players can get a better look at. Specifically it covers catching wild Pokemon, those that are passive and a couple that are a bit more aggressive to these new trainers. They’ll have to watch out as many Pokemon will attack anyone they see as a threat, which can knock a trainer right out if they aren’t careful.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Meet the young clan leaders and panic-inducing merchants of Pokemon Legends: Arceus

A new trailer and additional details have dropped today for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Hisui's two main clans, Diamond and Pearl, belong to the young Adaman and Irida, respectively. We're also introduced to Ginkgo Merchants, folks who have clearly never heard of "personal bubbles." Last but not least, a certain mythical Pokemon can be yours to catch — but there's a catch.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Europe: Festive Offers Sale on Nintendo eShop

During the Festive Offers, over 1000 games for Nintendo Switch will be discounted by up to 75%. The sale on Nintendo eShop starts on Thursday 16th December at 15:00 CET and ends on Tuesday 30th December at 23:59 CET local time. There is a variety of games on sale for...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Pokémon Legends Arceus Update Introduces Clans

A brand new trailer for Pokémon Legends; Arceus has dropped earlier today and features a host of new information regarding new characters, the existence of the Diamond and Pearl clans, and a new feature for the post-game. The trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus introduces two new clans: the Diamond...
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

UK: New Pokemon Center online store opens

The Pokémon Company International today announced the full launch of the new Pokémon Center UK online store, the company’s e-commerce arm and the premier destination for purchasing official Pokémon merchandise in the UK. Now, for the first time, Pokémon fans in the UK can purchase a range of exciting goods including plush, pins, clothing, Pokémon TCG products and more, directly from Pokémon Center.
LIFESTYLE
My Nintendo News

US: Nintendo Download for 16th December 2021

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:. Dungeon Munchies – If you’ve got the munchies, then this 2D side-scrolling action platformer should definitely satisfy your craving. With the help of the undead Necro-Chef Simmer, you’ll hunt down monsters, then cook and eat them! There are around 100 dishes that provide various abilities. Mix and match to get the right meal for your playstyle. With an eclectic cast of characters, a hilarious side-splitting story and charming 2D pixel art, make sure to bring a voracious appetite!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus pre-order bonus guide

It’s almost time for a brand-new adventure in the Pokémon universe! Pokémon Legends: Arceus looks to be one of the biggest departures from the traditional Pokémon formula and we couldn’t be more excited to start exploring. To get ready for the big release on January 28th, retailers around the country are offering bonuses for pre-purchasing the game. Check out all the available offers we’ve found below:
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Japan: Latest Famitsu review scores

The latest Weekly Famitsu review scores have come through and Issue 1724 contains a review for the latest video game in the long-running Dynasty Warriors series, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empire. The four reviewers each gave the Japanese hack and slash game three nines and an eight giving the game a grand total of 35/40. Here’s all the reviews from Issue 1724:
VIDEO GAMES

