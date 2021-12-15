Biden says coming close on social spending bill, hopes to get it done this year

President Joe Biden is facing underwater approval ratings with younger voters as his part heads into the 2022 midterm campaign season, a new poll found this week.In an Economist/YouGov poll taken between 12-14 December, just 27 per cent of respondents under the age of 30 said that they either strongly or somewhat supported the job Mr Biden was doing in office.That was compared to an even 50 per cent in the same category who strongly or somewhat opposed his performance. In January, Mr Biden’s support among this category was at about 77 per cent.The president did better among all...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO