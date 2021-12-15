Check Out The First 24 Minutes Of OMNO On Switch

Interactive Thriller Twelve Minutes Launches On PlayStation and Switch. Annapurna Interactive along with Luis Antonio worked together to produce Twelve Minutes. Twelve Minutes originally launched on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on August 19th, 2021. The title was well received as an interactive thriller. It provided a unique experience for many gamers. On November 24th, Annapurna Interactive announced that the game will be launching on the PlayStation platforms along with the Nintendo Switch. Today, the company has officially released the title on the Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Are you ready to hop in?
Comments / 0