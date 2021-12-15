Check Out The First 24 Minutes Of OMNO On Switch

It’s always exciting to look back and see all a person has played for the year, and Nintendo is back at it again with their year in review using Switch stats for each individual person. They go over most played games, hours per month, and other neat statistics that really put things into perspective on how a year went. It’s nice to just look back and try and remember what was going on when major events happened around the time, or just see what day ended up being the biggest time sink for playing games in the year. It’s fun and easy to share on social media too and show off to friends to compare stats for 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO