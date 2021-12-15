ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Check Out The First 24 Minutes Of OMNO On Switch

By GALA-MOS
nintendosoup.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWondering if you should dive into OMNO on Nintendo Switch?. Thanks to Handheld Players, you can now check...

nintendosoup.com

Comments / 0

Related
cogconnected.com

Interactive Thriller Twelve Minutes Launches On PlayStation and Switch

Interactive Thriller Twelve Minutes Launches On PlayStation and Switch. Annapurna Interactive along with Luis Antonio worked together to produce Twelve Minutes. Twelve Minutes originally launched on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on August 19th, 2021. The title was well received as an interactive thriller. It provided a unique experience for many gamers. On November 24th, Annapurna Interactive announced that the game will be launching on the PlayStation platforms along with the Nintendo Switch. Today, the company has officially released the title on the Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Are you ready to hop in?
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Check out your official Nintendo Switch – Year in Review breakdown

There’s just a little more than two weeks left in 2021, and Nintendo is inviting you to reflect back on the year. To this end, they’ve released an official Nintendo Switch – Year in Review 2021 hype video and website. The video is a sizzle reel of popular game releases from this year like Monster Hunter Rise and Mario Party Superstars. Meanwhile, the website is a more personalized affair, giving you stats on your play habits in 2021. Check it all out below!
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Check out Individual Stats for a Year in Review of Switch Gameplay from Nintendo

It’s always exciting to look back and see all a person has played for the year, and Nintendo is back at it again with their year in review using Switch stats for each individual person. They go over most played games, hours per month, and other neat statistics that really put things into perspective on how a year went. It’s nice to just look back and try and remember what was going on when major events happened around the time, or just see what day ended up being the biggest time sink for playing games in the year. It’s fun and easy to share on social media too and show off to friends to compare stats for 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#24 Minutes#Civilization#Atmospheric#Omno#Handheld Players
nintendojo.com

You Can Check Out Your 2021 Switch Year in Review Play Stats Right Now

An annual tradition that has taken root in recent times is the annual “year in review” for Nintendo Switch users. Players hit a link and can quickly round up a bunch of their playing stats for the past 12 months. It’s a great way to see which games dominated your time and attention over the course of the last year:
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Chicory: A Colorful Tale is out now on Nintendo Switch

This colorful indie finally makes the transition to Switch months since its launch on other platforms in June. Finji revealed today that Chicory: A Colorful Tale is now available on Nintendo Switch, rounding off the exciting game announcements made during the Nintendo Indie World Showcases that took place today. The bright and inventive adventure game was published on other platforms earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Minecraft Dungeons “Cloudy Climb” Seasonal Adventure Now Available, As A Free Update

It looks like Minecraft Dungeons players can now test their mettle with some new and replayable challenges!. The game’s “Cloudy Climb” free update is now available – and it adds “The Tower” as a new location where players have to accumulate gear and survive for up to 30 floors. In addition to this, players can also unlock exclusive cosmetic rewards by purchasing an optional Adventure Pass for $3.99 USD.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Twelve Minutes Switch gameplay

Gameplay has come in for Twelve Minutes, the interactive thriller that just landed on Switch today. We have 24 minutes of footage. For more on Twelve Minutes, read the following overview:. An interactive thriller about a man trapped in a time loop. Featuring James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
nintendosoup.com

Windjammers 2 Physical Editions Revealed, Pre-Orders Start December 17

Following its confirmation for a January 2022 launch, Switch owners will soon be able to reserve a physical copy of Windjammers 2 as well!. Limited Run Games has revealed that it will be distributing a Nintendo Switch physical release of the sports-action title on behalf of Dotemu. Standard Edition copies will be available for $34.99 USD each over here, when pre-orders commence on 17 December 2021 (10pm ET).
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Loco Motive Comes Rolling Onto Switch in Summer 2022

A murder on the train but with a twist. Chuckle Fish announced Loco Motive at today’s Indie World presentation. This is an upcoming fully voiced point and click adventure coming to the Switch next summer and is packed with features. Check out the press release below for all the...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Picross S7 Announced For Switch

Another collection of Picross fun will be landing on Nintendo Switch soon!. Jupiter has announced Picross S7 – which will be hitting the North American Switch eShop on 10 January 2022 for $9.99. On top of new puzzles, this new entry will also feature touchscreen controls for the first time in the Picross S series!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

OMORI Launches Spring 2022 For Switch

The popular EarthBound-style indie RPG is finally arriving on the Nintendo Switch!. Developer OMOCAT announced that OMORI will be launching in Spring 2022 for the Switch. The game features bright, dream-like visuals accompanied by contrasting horror elements. You can watch the latest trailer below:. Let us know what you think...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Figment 2: Creed Valley For Switch Launches In February 2022, Free Demo Out Today

Switch owners can look forward to taking the rhythmic world of Figment 2: Creed Valley on the go!. During today’s Indie World Showcase, Bedtime Digital Games confirmed that the sequel would also be heading to Switch in February 2022. On top of that, a free demo of the game is now available for download from the Switch eShop!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Forgotten Hill Disillusion out on Switch this week

Publisher Ratalaika Games, in partnership with FM Studio, have announced that they’re bringing Forgotten Hill Disillusion to Switch this week. The first-person point-and-click game will launch digitally on December 15. Below is some additional information about the title, courtesy of Ratalaika Games:. Welcome to Forgotten Hill Museum, a place...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Sea of Stars Launches Holiday 2022

Sea of Stars is an RPG based in the world of The Messenger which released in 2018 for the Nintendo Switch. The prequel to the awarding winning retro style platformer finally has a release window since previously being slated for 2022. We now know that it’s expected to come to the Switch during the holiday season of that year when it was announced almost two years ago.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

OlliOlli World For Switch Launches On 8 February 2022

Switch owners can now look forward to approaching Gnarvana soon in OlliOlli World!. During today’s Indie World Showcase, publisher Private Division and developer Roll7 revealed that the game will finally be rolling onto Nintendo Switch on 8 February 2022. As reported previously, this new skateboarding action platformer will see players exploring Radland – where they’ll meet all kinds of colorful friends on their journey to achieve skateboarding enlightenment!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Windjammers 2 Launches January 20th 2022 For Switch

Publisher and developer Dotemu have announced the release date for Windjammers 2 on Switch. The long-awaited sequel to the classic disc throwing sports game will be launching on January 20th 2022 for Switch and other platforms. You can check out latest trailer below, along with additional details via Dotemu:. About.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Chocobo GP Launches March 10th 2022 For Switch

Square Enix has revealed the release date for Chocobo GP on Switch. The latest racing game spin-off of the Final Fantasy series will be launching on March 10th 2022 for Switch. A new trailer for the game has also been shared, which goes over the game’s features as well as confirms some new playable characters.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy