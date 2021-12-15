ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne South Boys Begin Basketball Season 3-0

By Frank Gambino
KGAB AM 650
KGAB AM 650
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cheyenne South boys basketball team went 5-13 a year ago and they have the talent to surpass that win total by a significant margin this season. The Bison won all three of their games in the Casper tournament, with solid wins over Rock Springs and Green River plus a narrow...

