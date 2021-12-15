Olympic short track trials, Chloe Kim’s return; winter sports broadcast schedule

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. USAT announces youth stimulus package to get more kids into triathlon. In an effort to bring more kids into triathlon and potentially grow the sport, USA Triathlon has announced its 2022 Return to Racing Youth Stimulus Package. The $100,000 package, aimed to increase opportunities and access for youth multisport programs, will include funding for race directors to put on USAT sanctioned youth events and clinics, as well as registration and memberships for youth clubs–particularly aimed at those in underserved and underrepresented communities. “Children across the country have been adversely impacted by the pandemic in myriad ways and it is imperative we do our part in 2022 to help them to continue to get back to participating in sports with their friends in safe environments,” said Rocky Harris, CEO of USAT. “The youth stimulus package encourages all our industry professionals to produce more educational clinics, host additional youth events and start new youth and junior clubs. We can’t wait to get to work with our community and grow the sport.”

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO