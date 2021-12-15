ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympic short track trials, Chloe Kim’s return; winter sports broadcast schedule

By OlympicTalk
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. team for Beijing really starts to take shape this week with athletes qualifying in a number of sports. The Olympic Short Track Speed Skating Trials highlight live competition on NBC Sports, NBCOlympics.com and Peacock. Trials will produce seven Olympians — five men and two women. Maame Biney...

olympics.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
thespun.com

Look: Alex Morgan’s Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

The 2022 calendar year is approaching quickly, as only a couple of weeks remain in 2021. The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be here before you know it. Over the years, several notable athletes have posed for the issue. Among them: Alex Morgan. The United States women’s national team...
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Independent

Emma Raducanu favourite to win Sports Personality of Year after incredible 2021

Tennis star Emma Raducanu is the odds-on favourite to be named the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year for 2021 on Sunday.The 19-year-old established herself as one of the biggest names in British sport after her fairytale success at the US Open in September, where she became Britain’s first female winner of a grand slam tournament since Virginia Wade in 1977.She also became the first ever qualifier to win a grand slam, and did not drop a single set in the tournament.Wow…that was some year🤯 2 pics to sum up my 2021 season🩸💧I want to say thank you & that...
TENNIS
The Independent

US Open champion Emma Raducanu crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has capped an extraordinary 2021 by being named the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.The 19-year-old completed a fairytale in New York in September as she became the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam tennis tournament.She also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam, and claimed the title without dropping a set.The winner of BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 is…🌟 EMMA RADUCANU 🌟#SPOTY— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 19, 2021Her achievements have made her one of British sport’s biggest stars, and she claimed the...
TENNIS
orlandocitysc.com

Memorable Moments: Alex Morgan

When the Orlando Pride was announced as a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) franchise in 2015, six days later came the announcement of its first trio of players, highlighted by U.S. WNT superstar, Alex Morgan. In a blockbuster trade with the Portland Thorns, Morgan made her way to The...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun White
Person
Chloe Kim
Person
Maddie Mastro
The Independent

Gymnastics great Simone Biles honoured with BBC Lifetime Achievement award

American gymnast Simone Biles has won the Lifetime Achievement award at this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year.The 24-year-old is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes in her sport, winning five Olympic gold medals, with a silver and two bronze, and 19 golds at the World Championships.She was unable to add to her gold rush at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year as she withdrew from five events due to her mental health.Biles, who was sexually abused by disgraced USA team doctor Larry Nassar joins the likes of Sir Steve Redgrave Pele, Michael Phelps ...
SPORTS
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
NHL
triathlete.com

Triathlon News & Notes: St. Anthony’s Returns, Former Youth Triathlete Heads to Winter Olympics, and More

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. USAT announces youth stimulus package to get more kids into triathlon. In an effort to bring more kids into triathlon and potentially grow the sport, USA Triathlon has announced its 2022 Return to Racing Youth Stimulus Package. The $100,000 package, aimed to increase opportunities and access for youth multisport programs, will include funding for race directors to put on USAT sanctioned youth events and clinics, as well as registration and memberships for youth clubs–particularly aimed at those in underserved and underrepresented communities. “Children across the country have been adversely impacted by the pandemic in myriad ways and it is imperative we do our part in 2022 to help them to continue to get back to participating in sports with their friends in safe environments,” said Rocky Harris, CEO of USAT. “The youth stimulus package encourages all our industry professionals to produce more educational clinics, host additional youth events and start new youth and junior clubs. We can’t wait to get to work with our community and grow the sport.”
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Ski Jumping#Ski Season#Nbc Sports#Nbcolympics Com And#Peacock#American#The Dew Tour#U S Olympic Short
olympics.com

Olympic Winter sports Saturday

Johannes Ludwig, Kim Eun-Jung, Maja Dahlqvist are just some of the stars competing on Saturday 18 December as the Winter World Cup season continues across the globe. Follow all the action live on Olympics.com as the build-up to next year's Olympic Winter Games gathers pace. Beijing 2022 starts on 4 February 2022.
SPORTS
ClickOnDetroit.com

U.S. Short Track Trials Night 2 recap: Kristen Santos captures first Olympic spot

Kristen Santos needed just two days at U.S. Short Track Olympic Trials to punch her ticket to the 2022 Winter Games. The 27-year-old from Fairfield, Connecticut, won the women’s 1500m event for the second consecutive night at the Utah Olympic Oval to snag the first of seven spots on the U.S. Olympic Team for short track speed skating. She also won the 500m event Friday to help her cause.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Kristen Santos mulls sitting out, then sweeps to open Olympic short track trials

Kristen Santos just missed the 2018 Olympic team. She’s leaving no doubt this time despite considering not racing the Olympic Trials. Santos, the lone American short track speed skater ranked in the world top 20, won both races on the first of three days of the Olympic Trials at the 2002 Olympic Oval outside Salt Lake City. She took the 1500m, then shattered her American record in the 500m by nearly a half-second.
SPORTS
Click2Houston.com

Recap, highlights from Short Track Trials Day 3: U.S. Olympic team finalized

Three days of racing at the U.S. Short Track Olympic Trials produced six future first-time Olympians and one athlete making an emotional return to the Winter Games. Maame Biney, the only athlete skating at Trials hoping to qualify for a second Olympic appearance, won the 500m A final Sunday to confirm her place on Team USA for 2022.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy