Irvine, CA

Let It Snow: CBD For Winter Sport Athletes and Enthusiasts

irvineweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article, click here. Do you remember your first day on the slopes? Maybe you remember the day after even better…sore muscles, bruised bumm and all. Skiing and snowboarding are some of winters favorite activities, and as the season approaches,...

irvineweekly.com

x1071.com

No Snow Yet This Winter Season

Where is the snow? Historically, Dubuque would have received its first inch of snow by now. The earliest snowfall of 1 inch or higher in Dubuque occurred on Oct. 19, 1976 — with a 1.5-inch snowfall. The latest arrival date for at least 1 inch of snow took place on Jan. 30, 2020. Dubuque received 59.3 inches of snow last winter season and had 3.5 inches of snow by this time last year. As for skiing, staff at Chestnut Mountain Resort, outside Galena say that the facility’s opening date for skiing will depend on this week’s artificial snowmaking efforts. With optimal snowmaking conditions this week, Sundown Mountain could open this Friday or Saturday.
DUBUQUE, IA
Literary Hub

Let it snow: 6 of the best descriptions of winter weather in literature.

Oh, the weather outside is frightful! But the reading is so delightful… Weather (sorry) or not you love the snow—blanketing your driveway, stalling your subway lines—it’s hard to deny that there have been some pretty darn good descriptions of it in literature, the kind that make you want to curl up by the fire (or, in my case, the space heater). Personally, I think I like winter weather best when it’s on the page and not the thing standing between me and the closest bar or the corner bodega when I’m out of popcorn. In an attempt to reframe the cold months ahead for myself, I have assembled some of the most beautiful/relatable descriptions of snow I could find in fiction. Perhaps now I will think of it as one of these instead of being irrationally irritated by Mother Nature’s cruel attempts to curb my snacking and my social life. So, here we go: let it snow! Sit down with these delightfully icy passages, and keep the hot cocoa coming.
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Winter Athletic Fleece Apparel

The Tracksmith Franklin Fleece is a piece of clothing for cold weather wear that will provide athletes and outdoor explorers alike with a way to maintain their comfort in winter conditions. The sweater is constructed with a lightweight fleece design that will offer just the right level of insulation for wear when running, while also being excellent for layering purposes. The garment is paired with a quarter-length snap front closure to allow for venting as required alongside hand warmer pockets and thumb eyes on the cuffs.
APPAREL
City
Winters, CA
City
Irvine, CA
Local
California Sports
Irvine, CA
Sports
hillcityprevailernews.com

Winter sports have begun

Winter sports are well under way, with some unusual changes. The boys wrestling team has two members, Tanner Davis and Elijah Isakson. Due to the lack of numbers the boys can only compete in tournaments and travel to Custer to practice with their wrestlers. “It’s definitely different, meeting new kids...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Olympic Winter sports Saturday

Johannes Ludwig, Kim Eun-Jung, Maja Dahlqvist are just some of the stars competing on Saturday 18 December as the Winter World Cup season continues across the globe. Follow all the action live on Olympics.com as the build-up to next year's Olympic Winter Games gathers pace. Beijing 2022 starts on 4 February 2022.
SPORTS
LiveScience

What is a normal heart rate?

Heart rate is the number of times a person's heart beats per minute (bpm). An average normal heart rate at rest for adults ranges from 60 to 100 bpm, according to the Mayo Clinic. The resting heart rate of an individual will vary depending on their age, body size, heart...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Well+Good

4 Quick and Easy Lower Body Moves That Work Your Core and Glutes in Equal Measure

Whether you're sprinting around the track, tearing up the dance floor, or rushing to get errands done on a Sunday evening, the power you need to get you through it all comes from your lower body. On this episode of Good Moves, trainer Traci Copeland takes you through a 16-minute lower-body workout that will help give your calves, hamstrings, glutes, and core the strength they need to carry you through your everyday movements.
WORKOUTS
#Pain Relief#Let It Snow#Ecs
UPI News

Triple threat of snow, ice and rain to disrupt holiday shopping and travel

Snow, ice and rain are expected to return across the northeastern United States this weekend, disrupting holiday travel and dampen last-minute holiday shopping. After record-challenging warmth surged across the Northeast over the past week, a chilly mix of precipitation began to arrive on Friday night as sleet was reported in central Pennsylvania that melted away quickly after landing on roads and decks of homes, along with some rain.
ENVIRONMENT
duke.edu

A Duke Holiday Message: Let It Snow!

Duke extends its warmest wishes this holiday season with a special student performance of 'Let it Snow.' A cappella groups Pitchforks and Out of the Blue united to bring some holiday cheer to the Duke community. To see more holiday videos from around the university, visit the Duke University YouTube...
MUSIC
denverwater.org

Ski the snow in the winter, drink it this summer

When it comes to winter, ski areas and Denver Water have a few things in common — they both love snow, and they both share the snow that falls on the mountains in Grand and Summit counties. Denver Water collects water from melting snow in the mountains for its...
TRAVEL
thenewjournalandguide.com

’Tis The Season: Let It Snow

This snowman is all aglow in lights at the Norfolk Botanical Garden awaiting a White Christmas. See him nightly through January 2, 2022 as you enjoy a leisurely walk through the Garden’s award-winning spectacular lights.
NORFOLK, VA
outsidebusinessjournal.com

New OIA report highlights winter spending plans of ‘enthusiast’ market

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Although the country is still in the throes of an evolving pandemic, a new Outdoor Industry Association (OIA) report shows strong interest and buying power from self-described “enthusiasts” ready for the winter season. The report, “2021...
ECONOMY
1240 KLYQ

Snows of Winter Finally Arrive

In the Lost Trail Pass photo this morning (photo above), the road doesn't look too bad for winter driving, but you can't see very far. That's because of the wind, which is forecast to continue blowing through Tuesday, especially in the Big Hole, east of Lost Trail, over Chief Joseph Pass. So, if you're heading to Dillon from the Bitterroot, be ready for some hazardous conditions.
Michigan Daily

Finding first winter snows in ‘The Unwinding’

“This book is not meant to be read from cover to cover. It is a book for dreamers. Slight of word, rich of image, its purpose is to ease the soul.”. – Jackie Morris, “The Unwinding: And Other Dreamings”. Seeking a respite from the frantic pace of the digital...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
L.A. Weekly

CBD Topicals for Athletes: Rub Away the Pain

This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article, click here. If you’ve ever worked out, you know how fun the next day’s muscle soreness can be. Stretching it out can always help, but is there another way to get your body ready for the next round of action? Say hello to CBD. There natural alternative is becoming more popular among athletes for many reasons, one being increased recovery. CBD, though in early stages of study, is thought to have high anti-inflammatory properties, one of many major appeals to athletes.
HEALTH
irvineweekly.com

Disneyland Brings Back 3-Day SoCal Resident Passes For $67 Per Visit

A pre-pandemic Disneyland offer returns, as the theme park announced its discounted Southern California resident 3-day tickets are now on sale. SoCal residents may choose between 1-park-per-day passes or park hopper passes, both of which can be used on three non-consecutive weekdays between January 3 and May 26 of 2022.
TRAVEL
artofhealthyliving.com

5 Snow Safety Tips For Winter

When it comes to winter weather, there are various risks – like heart attacks associated with snow shoveling, slip and fall injuries, and the danger of exposure that can occur if your home is not adequately prepared for a winter storm. The good news is you can prepare for...
ENVIRONMENT

