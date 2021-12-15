ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ralf Rangnick Told To Immediately Sell Manchester United Star Before He Gets Him The 'Sack'

By Adnan Riaz
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has been told to sell Anthony Martial “as quickly” as he can before he ends up getting him the “sack.”. That is according to Simon Jordan, who claimed that Martial has the “heart the size of a pea” and failed to live up to his...

