Westchester County, NY

Westchester Woman Indicted For Drunk Driving Crash That Killed Two

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Is7KW_0dNTzNIA00

A 22-year-old woman in Westchester has been indicted on multiple felony charges for allegedly drinking, driving recklessly, crashing, and killing two passengers, the District Attorney announced.

Pelham resident Bethzy Higueros was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury on a 12-count indictment for killing two from New Rochelle in a fiery crash earlier this year.

Specifically, Higueros was charged with two counts each of:

  • Aggravated vehicular homicide;
  • Vehicular manslaughter;
  • Manslaughter;
  • Criminally negligent homicide;
  • Driving while intoxicated.

Higueros was also charged with reckless driving and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 11, Higueros, who was 21 at the time of the crash, was driving over 80 mph on Boston Post Road in Mamaroneck.

Higueros lost control of her vehicle, crashed into a utility pole, shearing off both passenger side doors. The car then caught on fire.

At the time of the crash, Higueros had a blood alcohol concentration of .17 percent, more than double the legal limit in New York.

Rocah said that New Rochelle resident Veronica Diaz Ayala, age 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger, Itzel Oliveros, age 19, also of New Rochelle, was transported to an area hospital, where she died two months later.

The case is before Judge David Zuckerman in Westchester County Court, and is being prosecuted by Senior Trial Counsel Craig Ascher. No return court date for Higueros has been announced by the DA’s Office.

