Overturned Semi On I-55 Carrying Food

DEL NORTE COUNTY (CBS13) — U.S. Highway 101 near Wilson Creek is closed in both directions due to an overturned semi-truck, according to Caltrans District 1. As of Sunday evening, not much else is known about the incident. It is unclear if anyone was injured or whether or not there were any fatalities. There is no estimated time of reopening as of Sunday evening, but you can check the status of the closure, here.

DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO