Public Health

Cambodian back from Ghana is country's 1st omicron case

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 4 days ago

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant in a 23-year-old Cambodian woman who recently returned from the African country of Ghana, according to health officials. Prime Minister Hun Sen, speaking Wednesday at a hotel inauguration...

www.myjournalcourier.com

