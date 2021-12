High School boys basketball is back and once again, there are plenty of intriguing stories to watch in Hudson County hoops. St. Peter’s Prep (No. 5 in the preseason NJ.com Top 20) and Hudson Catholic (No. 10) are once again projected to be among the top teams in the state. But who are the other players, teams and stories to keep an eye on this winter? Here are five to watch for what should be an exciting season ahead.

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO