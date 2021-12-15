ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

Multiple suspects sought in shooting of 3 people outside Del Amo Fashion Center

By Carlos Herrera, Tony Kurzweil
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BaYd_0dNTxHvO00

Police are searching for multiple shooting suspects after three people were struck by gunfire in a parking lot of the Del Amo Fashion Center Tuesday night.

Authorities received a report of multiple shots fired in the south parking lot of BJ’s Restaurant at about 6:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Torrance Police Department.

Arriving officers located several shell casings in the parking lot but no victims or suspects.

Investigators later determined that three shooting victims had self-transported to a local hospital.

All three victims are expected to be OK despite one of them initially reported to be in critical condition with a graze wound to the head, a Police Department spokesperson said.

The victims have not been identified and it is unknown if there is any relationship between them.

Soon after officers arrived at the shooting scene, a carjacking and robbery was reported near the Dave & Busters, which is at the south end of the mall.

The shooting suspects had apparently fled south from the first crime scene before carjacking a victim who was unrelated to the shooting, the Police Department stated.

The carjacking victim was not injured in the incident.

The three to four suspects were last seen driving the stolen black Chevrolet SUV. There were no descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Torrance Police Department at 310-328-3456.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Police seek 3 involved in string of 7-Eleven robberies: LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for two men and a woman who robbed multiple 7-Eleven stores in Los Angeles last month. The robberies, which took place during the evenings of Nov. 27, 28 and 29, were conducted with one of the robbers serving as a lookout, while the other two approached the counter, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Torrance, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Torrance, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

1 dead in big-rig crash in Irwindale, authorities say

One person is dead after a big rig and another vehicle collided in Irwindale Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department. The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. on the southbound 605 Freeway, south of Arrow Highway, according to Officer Kravig of the CHP. The victim, whose name, […]
IRWINDALE, CA
KTLA

Reward offered for information in fatal shooting of man at Debs Park

Authorities and family members are offering a $50,000 reward for information regarding the killing of a man at Debs Park in September. The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 10, when the victim, 29-year-old Jason Cortez, was walking on a hiking trail at the Montecito Heights park. Cortez was shot in the back with a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Carjacking#South End#The Dave Busters#The Police Department#Chevrolet
KTLA

Glendale robbery might be another follow-home incident

A robbery in Glendale is potentially one of the latest incidents in a string of follow-home robberies in Southern California, according to the Glendale Police Department. A man, whose identity has not been released, was robbed at about 5:15 p.m. as he got out of a rideshare vehicle in front of his home in the […]
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

LAPD officers fatally shoot man in South Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police Department officers fatally shot a man who was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident in Historic South-Central Saturday, police said. The man, whose identity has not been released, was shot shortly before 11 a.m. near the intersection of 23rd and Wall streets, according to Detective Meghan Aguilar. Officers arrived to assist […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
KTLA

Investigation underway after boy fatally shot in Lancaster

A boy was fatally shot in Lancaster Thursday night, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:35 p.m. along the 1300 block of West Avenue H, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The boy was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead hours later. He has not been identified. It […]
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Man shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in Downey

A man was shot by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in Downey on Saturday. The person, whose name, age and gender were not disclosed, was the subject of a pursuit by the Sheriff’s Department, according to Deputy Parra. Parra added that the person was wanted for a felony and was believed to be armed […]
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA

Police seek shooter in Mission Hills slaying

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter who killed a 22-year-old man in Mission Hills Thursday afternoon. The killing took place just before 1 p.m. in the 15100 block of Chatsworth Street, where LAPD officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The preliminary investigation […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Armed person barricaded in Lancaster: Sheriff’s Department

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has deployed the Special Enforcement Bureau after an armed person barricaded themselves in a residential area of Lancaster Friday. The person, whose name, age and gender were not released, barricaded themselves in the 44100 block of 31st Street West shortly after 3 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department announced in a release. […]
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Drugs, cash, military-grade weapons seized in Florence-Firestone raid: Sheriff’s Department

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department found thousands of dollars in cash, drugs and military-style guns when they raided a cannabis dispensary in Florence-Firestone that allegedly had provided narcotics that were smuggled into L.A. County jails, the department announced Friday. Four people were arrested during the Dec. 9 raid in the 2000 block of East […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Gasoline spill prompts warning from San Marino Police Department

After “approximately several hundred gallons of gasoline spilled into the Alhambra wash” on Sunday, the San Marino Police Department is advising residents of the city’s west side that they might notice a gasoline odor coming from the wash. “San Marino Fire and San Marino Police are aware of the situation and request that residents stay […]
SAN MARINO, CA
KTLA

2 dead in single-car crash in Westchester: LAPD

Two people are dead after a car hit a pole in Westchester Thursday night, according to the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments. The victims were in a car that lost control and struck a pole in a center island near the intersection of Manchester and McConnell avenues at about 9:37 p.m., according to Officer […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy