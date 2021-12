PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States Surgeon General is issuing a rare public advisory that says young people are facing “devastating” mental health problems that have been heightened by the pandemic. In the early part of 2021, suicide attempts among adolescent boys rose 4% and for adolescent girls, it was a whopping 51% increase. “The sooner we can end that stigma, the sooner people can realize young people can realize that there’s nothing wrong with having mental health struggles and that they’re not alone and that they can seek treatment,” said Becca Lane, the youth education and outreach manager at National...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO