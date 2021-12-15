WisEye Morning Minute: Ranked Choice Voting for U.S. Senate and Congress
MADISON - Wisconsin lawmakers are looking at ways to possibly change how voters pick candidates for Congress and the U.S. Senate. The State Senate’s Committee on Elections this week held a hearing on Final Five voting for federal offices. Final Five voting eliminates Republican or Democratic primaries by having...
As reported by WisPolitics.com, Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) alongside national election experts said former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman needs to wrap up his investigation sooner than later to preserve election confidence and Republicans' chances of winning in the future. In a Capitol panel discussion alongside Dem and GOP attorneys she said claims of widespread fraud by those who don't know how elections work are to blame for diminishing voter confidence, not election workers. She also slammed some of her Republican colleagues for playing political games to gain traction with their voter base rather than working to enact good policy. "This is a charade," she said. "There's a simple explanation for almost every single thing that people accuse election officials of doing."
On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisconsinEye and CBS 58 Capitol Reporter Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics.com Editor JR Ross discuss the Wisconsin Elections Commission throwing out challenges to private grants issued to municipalities that helped them run elections during the pandemic. The commission appointed outside counsel to review the complaints because they involved Administrator Meagan Wolfe. The counsel issued a draft decision, and it would've required at least two of the six commissioners to call for a meeting to review the draft decision. That didn't happen, and the final decision was published without a meeting or an official vote by the commission. But, GOP appointees Dean Knudson and Bob Spindell said they missed the emails notifying them of the deadline to indicate they wanted a meeting. Dem Chair Ann Jacobs says she believes the window to request a meeting has already passed. Even if it were possible to meet on the finding, she believes it would take four votes of the six-member commission to overrule the finding. And she points out the 30-day window for the conservatives groups to appeal has already started. Knudson said further action by WEC would only delay the groups’ right to see resolution in court. He’d still like to discuss the issue. Meanwhile, Erick Kardaal, attorney for conservative Wisconsin Voters Alliance and Thomas More Society, said groups will appeal. They also plan a new round of complaints accusing officials in the five cities of breaking laws that prohibit accepting anything of value to vote by taking the private funds.
As reported by WisPolitics.com, the Assembly Campaigns and Elections Committee held two informational hearings on Wednesday, one on election abuses and the other on the voter rolls. The lone witness listed for the hearing on election abuses was Erick Kaardal, Minneapolis attorney for conservative Wisconsin Voters Alliance and Thomas More Society, who filed an unsuccessful lawsuit seeking to overturn Wisconsin's election results. A federal judge has recommended Kaardal face discipline for the suit, and records show he has an office-sharing agreement with former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in his review of the 2020 election. In related news, Wisconsin Elections Commission threw out challenges to private grants issued to municipalities that helped them run elections during the pandemic. At issue is $8.8 million in grants for the Center for Tech and Civic Life distributed to Wisconsin’s five largest cities - Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine and Kenosha. Kardaal, says groups will appeal. They also plan a new round of complaints accusing officials in the five cities of breaking laws that prohibit accepting anything of value to vote by taking the private funds. In this segment, Kaardal previews the bribery argument he’ll raise in the new round of complaints.
Voters in Clark County, Wash., will get the opportunity in 2022 to decide whether to move to ranked-choice voting for future elections. The county’s Charter Review Commission, which is empowered to put initiatives on the ballot, voted Tuesday to move forward with an RCV proposal after surveying residents. Clark,...
Following California’s recent gubernatorial recall election, multiple efforts are underway to consider amendments to the state’s recall system. Secretary of State Shirley Weber – who is conducting her own review – has stated she is seeking opinions from Democrats and Republicans because she believes reform must be bi-partisan.
Shri Thanedar (D-Detroit) and Regina Weiss (D-Oak Park) introduced a new package of bills that aim to allow ranked-choice voting in Michigan municipal elections. “Ranked-choice voting is a common-sense reform that can transform our local politics for the better,
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ranked-choice voting, a new way for Alaskans to vote, is coming up in the November general election after voters approved the new system in November 2020. Before voters get to see that ballot, Alaska Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai said they have to vote in the new primary election, which will advance the top four vote getters.
Eric Adams and Glenn Youngkin have little in common, other than how they won their new jobs. Adams, the Democratic mayor-elect of New York City, and Youngkin, the soon-to-be Republican governor of Virginia, earned their party nominations through ranked choice voting, an increasingly popular format for U.S. elections. Their victories...
Facing heightened calls to support voting rights legislation, conservative Democrat Kyrsten Sinema and her staff have resorted to empty words. The Arizona senator is a staunch supporter of the filibuster despite all the evidence — past and present — that it’s often used by racists to thwart civil rights legislation. Not wanting to be viewed as one of those racists, she’s tried the impossible balancing act of backing the filibuster and claiming to support voting rights.
Twice this month, the Senate made exceptions to the chamber's filibuster rules, once to help prevent another Republican-imposed government shutdown, and again a week later to prevent a Republican-imposed debt-ceiling crisis. It wasn't long, however, before voting rights advocates posed an important question: If the Senate can create carve outs to the filibuster to protect our economy, why not create another exception to protect our democracy?
As reported by WisPolitics.com, Dems argued Republican bills aimed at reducing foreign governments' ability to tap into Wisconsin's universities could increase hate crimes and make international student applications more difficult to process. Bills debated during a Senate Universities and Technical Colleges Committee public hearing would prohibit the UW System from admitting or employing Chinese People's Liberation Army members, require UW schools to report funding from China, and disclose contracts with and gifts from foreign countries, among other things. Committee chair and author of the three bills, Sen. Roger Roth (R-Appleton) said the UW System's reputation as a leader in education attracts foreign adversarial research that threatens U.S. security. He added restricting access for students with ties to the Chinese military to Wisconsin universities would help prevent espionage and stop offering quality education to those with ties to the Chinese People's Liberation Army. "Let me be clear: the threats facing our universities today cannot be taken lightly," Roth said. "Foreign adversaries are exploiting the openness and collaboration on university campuses to illegally obtain academic research to advance their own scientific, economic and military objectives." Sen. Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) raised concerns the legislation could add to the increase in hate crimes seen across the nation over the past few years. An FBI report early this year showed hate crimes in 2020 were the highest in recent years since 2008. Roth said he would support any effort to reduce hate crimes, but the measures aim to reduce anti-American and anti-democratic efforts by specific immigrants, not all of them. Protecting against those threats must not impede other international students from studying at UW schools because they are essential to Wisconsin's status as an educational leader, Roth said.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate will vote on Tuesday to raise the federal government’s $28.9 trillion limit debt limit, avoiding an unprecedented default as soon as later this month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday. “The Senate will act tomorrow to prevent default,” Schumer, a...
WASHINGTON — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and 16 other Democratic governors are urging the U.S. Senate to pass two bills that aim to protect voting rights. Both measures need 60 votes to advance under Senate rules but have been stalled by Republican opposition in the evenly divided Senate. “Without...
As a strong advocate of ranked choice voting, or RCV — which enables voters to choose, in order, their top three choices for an office — friends asked what I thought of a recent story in The Kansas City Star about a group trying to bring RCV to Missouri. Wasn’t I excited? My answer, regrettably, was no.
Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted Sen. Joe Manchin after he said he could not vote for the Build Back Better plan. "Let's be clear: Manchin's excuse is bullshit," Omar tweeted on Sunday. "I can't get there. This is a no," Manchin said on Fox News earlier on Sunday.
Washinton state Sen. Doug Ericksen, a rigid conservative, died last Friday at age 52, his family confirmed in a statement Saturday. Why it matters: The Washington Republican's death Friday came a month after he told a local radio station that he had tested positive for coronavirus while in El Salvador, per CNN. Ericksen's cause of death has not been made public.
