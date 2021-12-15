WisEye Morning Minute: Ranked Choice Voting for U.S. Senate and Congress

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisconsinEye and CBS 58 Capitol Reporter Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics.com Editor JR Ross discuss the Wisconsin Elections Commission throwing out challenges to private grants issued to municipalities that helped them run elections during the pandemic. The commission appointed outside counsel to review the complaints because they involved Administrator Meagan Wolfe. The counsel issued a draft decision, and it would've required at least two of the six commissioners to call for a meeting to review the draft decision. That didn't happen, and the final decision was published without a meeting or an official vote by the commission. But, GOP appointees Dean Knudson and Bob Spindell said they missed the emails notifying them of the deadline to indicate they wanted a meeting. Dem Chair Ann Jacobs says she believes the window to request a meeting has already passed. Even if it were possible to meet on the finding, she believes it would take four votes of the six-member commission to overrule the finding. And she points out the 30-day window for the conservatives groups to appeal has already started. Knudson said further action by WEC would only delay the groups’ right to see resolution in court. He’d still like to discuss the issue. Meanwhile, Erick Kardaal, attorney for conservative Wisconsin Voters Alliance and Thomas More Society, said groups will appeal. They also plan a new round of complaints accusing officials in the five cities of breaking laws that prohibit accepting anything of value to vote by taking the private funds.

6 DAYS AGO