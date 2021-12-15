ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Light show celebrates the story of Christmas on a massive scale

By Shayne Wells
fox9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe exterior of the Cathedral of St. Paul is the canvas for a new stunning light show that’s free for everyone to experience starting tonight, December 15th. Last year was...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

Related
verylocal.com

Deck the Drive-Thru: Christmas Light Shows in Pittsburgh

Looking for some socially distant ways to celebrate the season? We’ve updated our guide to all of the Pittsburgh Christmas light displays. With drive-in movie theaters going back in style, and drive-in concerts and comedy shows making an emergence, drive-thru light shows fit right in: you make minimal contact with people and can still enjoy glittery, shimmery light displays from the comfort of your car. We rounded up the best drive-in light shows in the ‘Burgh to spread holiday joy, not germs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
HometownLife.com

Livonia home's massive Christmas lights display popular stop among holiday sightseers

Dave Matejka's Christmas lights display started small about 20 years ago, and he adds two or three pieces to it every year. Every part of his yard at 19520 Hillcrest St. in northwest Livonia is covered in Christmas décor. There's a sparking Christmas tree farm, a nativity scene, an ice skating pond, Santa playing basketball and so much more. Dave and his wife Patrice Matejka love their light display and the joy it brings other people.
LIVONIA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Light Show#The Cathedral Of St Paul#Cathedral Hill
Merced Sun-Star

Alabama father and his kids create Christmas light show

For many Auburn locals, the house on 2078 Autumn Ridge Way is known as the Christmas House because of the Walker family’s Christmas light show, which features lights synchronized to music. The Walker family’s passion for decorating for the holidays has passed down through generations and has led to...
ALABAMA STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

This House in Maine Uses Over 8000 LEDs for Nightly Christmas Light Shows

For the fourth year in-a-row, the Mead Family of Westbrook has put up a display of lights set to music that rivals anything Clark Griswold could have ever imagined. Todd Mead works all year round on the light show because of how much he enjoyed Christmas lights during his childhood, " I have fond memories as a kid at Christmas time riding around looking at lights and finding the “cool” Christmas lights," Todd told me in an e-mail. "I have decorated our house since our son was just a toddler and we use to take him around to find the cool light displays. I don’t think he enjoyed it but I did! When we moved to Westbrook from Windham and had a location that would be safe for visitors to park and watch the lights, I jumped right in!"
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Star News Group

Christmas Light Show will lift holiday spirits and raise funds for people with disabilities

Wall Township — The 15th annual Christmas Light Show, beginning this weekend, aims to raise holiday cheer and financial support for RallyCap Sports, an organization that provides children and young adults with disabilities the opportunity to participate in athletics and other inclusive activities. The musically synchronized light show plans two shows this Saturday, Dec.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Real Simple

This Holiday 'Cheer Map' Shows You The Best Christmas Lights In Your Neighborhood

Driving around the neighborhood to look at holiday lights has always been one of my favorite Christmas traditions. As a kid, we'd get bundled up and drink hot chocolate as my parents drove us to all the best light displays in town. Seeing lights pop up on houses still gives me that nostalgic Christmas feeling. And this year, it's easier than ever to find the best Christmas lights near you with Nextdoor's Cheer Map.
TECHNOLOGY
The Sanford Herald

Tree lights and a laser light show highlighted the beginning of the Christmas season

The area around The Depot Stage was filled with hundreds of people to kick off Sanford’s Christmas holiday celebration. As the sun was slowly setting Sunday afternoon the festive mood in Depot Park increased. Everyone knew when it got dark thousands of people in attendance would see the city’s Christmas tree light up and experience the city’s first laser light show.
SANFORD, NC
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Famous Midwestern Family Does Christmas Vacation Light Show

Now, this is a light show that I have got to see. One of my favorite holiday movies is "National Lampoons Christmas Vacation," so when I saw what this one family did to their house I was really blown away. They really took the Clark Griswold decoration to a whole new level. The light show is from the iconic scene where Clark is trying to figure out why the Christmas lights are not coming on, and well we all know what happens next.
MUSIC
millington-news.com

Celebration of Lights

In 2020, the City of Millington Christmas Tree Lighting event maybe had about 20 residents attending. Fast forward a year to last Thursday night, dozens and dozens of people were on hand at the Millington Fire Station No. 1 located at 4836 Navy Road. Millington Mayor Terry Jones and the staff from the Millington Arts and Recreation Department welcomed the large crowd outside waiting on the tree to illuminate to motorists and those passing by.
MILLINGTON, TN
WJON

Christmas in Color Drive-Thru Light Show Returns to Valleyfair

SHAKOPEE -- A popular Christmas light display is back again this season. Christmas in Color returns to Valleyfair and offers families a safe, socially-distance way to make holiday memories. Guests will travel the mile-long, drive-thru event full of glowing tunnels and lighted field featuring displays of more than one million...
SHAKOPEE, MN
news4sanantonio.com

Christmas light show benefiting twins battling cancer

Perry County, PA — There’s something about the Christmas season that inspires people to act selflessly. One man in Perry County is doing just that. He’s putting on a light show for a worthy cause. Kevin Kolak has been putting up extravagant Christmas lights for years, but...
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy