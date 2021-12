The New War is just around the corner in Warframe. This update has been in the works for a very long time, becoming a meme within the community that The New War will never come out. It has since then gotten a release date and many new and exciting things to look forward to, including hours of quest gameplay, new Warframes, and quality of life changes. Here is all you need to know about The New War coming to Warframe.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO