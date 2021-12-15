ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Antony Blinken to cut short Asia trip and return to DC over reporter's Covid diagnosis

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q88VY_0dNTvhK400

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, announced on Wednesday that he was cutting short a diplomatic trip to Southeast Asia and returning to the US out of an “abundance of caution” after a reporter in his entourage tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Blinken was traveling in the region to meet with officials in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, but decided to end the trip instead of meeting with officials in Thailand; a statement from the secretary’s spokesperson indicated that as a result, Mr Blinken had invited the Thai foreign minister to Washington.

"The secretary extended an invitation for the foreign minister to visit Washington, DC at the earliest opportunity and noted that he looked forward to traveling to Thailand as soon as possible," Ned Price said. "They affirmed that they would use the upcoming engagements to further deepen the US-Thai alliance."

The unnamed journalist whose positive Covid-19 diagnosis ended Mr Blinken’s southeast Asia swing will remain in isolation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, until their symptoms subside according to the State Department.

As part of his trip, Mr Blinken was set to discuss with Thai officials how the US and Thailand can work towards “post-pandemic economic recovery, and addressing the climate crisis”. He previously met with officials in Malaysia, Indonesia, and attended the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting in the UK.

The issue of the ongoing political strife in Myanmar, where the country’s military has seized power from a civilian government, was also on the list of issues to be discussed with officials from all three countries.

A separate statement from the agency earlier in the morning confirmed that Mr Blinken and his accompanying aides had all tested negative.

“We learned this morning, through our routine PCR testing, that a member of our traveling press pool tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Kuala Lumpur. The individual had last tested negative in Jakarta, our previous stop. The individual who tested positive will remain in isolation, and we will continue to adhere to and go beyond CDC guidance, including with our rigorous testing protocol, for the remaining traveling party,” read the statement.

“The Secretary and his senior staff were also tested upon arrival in Kuala Lumpur, and all tested negative,” it continued.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Officials failed to disclose two positive COVID-19 cases amongst personnel traveling with Antony Blinken on Southeast Asia trip

The Pentagon confirmed to CBS that two additional people on Antony Blinken's Southeast Asia trip tested positive for COVID-19. Blinken's trip was cut short on Wednesday after a journalist tested positive for COVID-19. Official statements about the journalist did not mention that additional members had tested positive. The Pentagon confirmed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Lagos party plans threatened by Nigeria Covid passports

New rules that require people to confirm their Covid status before attending large gatherings in Nigeria's biggest city are being largely ignored, reflecting a general indifference towards the pandemic, despite a recent surge in cases. While the UK added, and then removed, Nigeria to and from a travel red list...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Omicron: Sadiq Khan declares major incident in London over ‘huge surge’ of cases

The mayor of London has declared a major incident over the “hugely concerning” surge in Covid cases and rising hospitalisations in the capital.Sadiq Khan said that in the last 24 hour period London had seen the largest recorded number of new cases since the pandemic began, with 26,418 infections.Over the past seven days there have been 65,525 new confirmed cases while the mayor’s office said the number of Covid patients in hospitals had increased by 29 per cent.He previously declared a major incident on 8 January due to rapid spread of Covid-19 — days after Boris Johnson imposed England...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Ministers fear lockdown as Sage modelling ‘points to 1,000 daily deaths’

The Omicron wave could lead to up to 1,000 daily deaths, according to government modelling, The Independent understands – heightening concern among ministers that a lockdown will be needed in the coming weeks.The estimates are a worst-case scenario modelled by members of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), and have placed Downing Street on high alert.Ministers believe that parliament could be recalled as early as next week to debate the imposition of further restrictions, with multiple senior sources claiming that the government is coming round to the realisation that Christmas cannot go ahead as normal.The prime minister...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asia#Washington Dc#Dc#State#The State Department
Reuters

UK's Sunak cuts short U.S. trip to discuss new COVID-19 aid

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak cut short an official trip to the United States on Thursday to consider help for COVID-hit hospitality businesses but said firms were already receiving support through tax reliefs. Britain has reported record numbers of new COVID-19 infections for two days...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Super mutant Covid strain found in Asia, Middle East

The new Covid variant of major concern, which was first spotted in Botswana, has now been identified in Israel and Hong Kong, with experts fearing its mutations may allow it to spread quickly, evading existing Covid-19 immunity. Variant B.1.1.529, which is yet to be given a name from the Greek...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
americanmilitarynews.com

China creating ‘brain-control weapons’ and weaponizing biotech, US says

The U.S. Department of Commerce suspects a Chinese military academy and eleven of its associated research institutes are developing technology to support the Chinese military, including brain-control weaponry. On Friday, the Commerce Department added 37 Chinese, Georgian, Malaysian, and Turkish entities to the restricted Entity List. The Commerce Department took...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
americanmilitarynews.com

German warship enters South China Sea on 1st deployment to region in 20 years

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The frigate Bayern is sailing through the South China Sea as part of the first deployment of a German warship to the Indo-Pacific in almost 20 years. The deployment marks a shift in Germany’s strategy toward...
WORLD
Council on Foreign Relations

How Kim Jong-un Advanced North Korea’s Military in a Decade

Kim Jong-un’s first ten years as North Korea’s leader were marked by economic failures, halting nuclear diplomacy, and a steady ramp-up of military power. What were the successes and failures of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s first decade in power?. After coming to power in December 2011,...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

385K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy