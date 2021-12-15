ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

Warren County Market Report – November 2021

By Jennifer Avery
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerry Christmas, Front Royal! In the spirit of the holidays, I would love to take a minute to talk about the good things that are happening in our community; for example, the House of Hope! Please take a minute to visit their Facebook page to see the latest updates. The men...

5 mistakes to avoid when selling a property

Are you getting ready to put your house on the market? To ensure that selling your home goes smoothly, here are five mistakes to avoid. Whether it’s your first or fifth time selling a property, working with a real estate agent is a must. Realtors have the knowledge and experience to guide you through the process and ensure you set a fair and competitive price.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Rotary Club of Warren County spreads cheer this season.

The Rotary Club of Warren County has been busy with several holiday projects!. 20 gift bags have been filled with gifts for middle school students in need this Christmas. Groups of club members have been writing cards to our local senior living facilities to help spread holiday cheer. Salvation Bell...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Repairs to Warren County Health Department estimated at $300,000

Repairs to the Warren County Health Department building are now estimated to cost $300,000, according to discussions held at Monday’s Board of Supervisors work session. The building is in need of a new roof, as it currently has a few leaks, which is estimated at between $37,000 and $100,000 for a roof with a 20-year warranty.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Front Royal names members to the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee

Three citizens and a student have been named as the first members of the newly created Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) established by the Front Royal Town Council earlier this year. ESAC membership requires a commitment to environmental protection programs and working to strengthen the sustainability of the Town’s ecosystem. New members include:
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WCMS Red Ribbon Week Poster contest winners

The Warren Coalition teamed up with Warren County Middle School to promote drug and bullying prevention education during Red Ribbon Week, October 23-31. In addition to playing Jeopardy with Warren Coalition staff, Warren County Middle School students were invited to design posters to share why they choose to be drug-free or to encourage other students to choose to be drug-free. More than 25 students submitted a poster to compete for prizes provided by Warren Coalition.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
NOTICE OF ADOPTION PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that on the 19th day of November, 2021, the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York,

NOTICE OF ADOPTION PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that on the 19th day of November, 2021, the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York, adopted Local Law No. 8 for the year 2021, entitled "A Local Law Amending Local Law No. 2 of 2021, Establishing the Office of Emergency Services for Warren County". The purpose of this proposed local law is to amend Local Law No. 2 of 2021, to remove language requiring Warren County Board of Supervisors approval of certain personnel appointments, including the appointment of the Hazardous Materials/WMD Coordinator, which is created through this law, and removing the Fire Coordinator oversight of the Warren County Cause and Origin Team. A copy of said Local Law is available for inspection during regular business hours by contacting the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the above-stated address and may be viewed on the Warren County website at www.warrencountyny.gov.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Helping Hand of Warren County In Need of Holiday Donations

The Helping Hand of Warren County is in need of items to help those in need this holiday season. Executive Director Sue Wilson tells KNIA News gift cards for gas money, laundry cards, and oil changes will all be a big help, as well as monetary donations. There are also options to adopt a family and purchase gifts, and options to sign up as a group to help donate. Find links to sign up and donate below.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Warren County Land Records November 29 to December 6

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period November 29 to December 6. * Sterling O. Knight, David J. Knight, Victoria K. Abraham, Patricia K. Magruder and John S. Price Jr. to Suzanne M. Sessums, Lot 17, Acadia Hills. *Curb Appeals Real Estate LLC to Laurie Ann...
Local partnership brings StoryWalk® to Warren County families

“We are always looking for new ways to expand our library services outside of our building and the StoryWalk® program is a fun way to get children and parents reading while also enjoying outdoor activities,” said Michelle Ross, Director of Samuels Public Library. “The partnership with the Rotary Club of Front Royal and Warren County Parks and Recreation is an excellent example of local organizations working together to bring engaging family programs, education and outdoor physical fitness opportunities to local families.”
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Politics
Housing
Warren County begins to consider leases, records storage

The Warren County Board of Supervisors needs to decide soon on the future of two leases it signed when the former Warren County Courthouse was torn down, warned Warren County attorney Doug Eichholtz during a board work session on Thursday. The county has to give six months notice to vacate...
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Hometown Santas making a difference for families in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – Families in Warren County are receiving holiday cheer this season thanks to a community effort revolving around Santa Claus. It was last December when WHO 13 introduced Norwalk Santa, Saint Nick’s look-alike that’s been helping local families through community donations. Now, cheer is spreading throughout Warren County. “People feel good about […]
Bowling Green, Warren County hit with EF3 tornado

Governor Andy Bashear made his third western Kentucky stop Saturday in Bowling Green. The ravenous storms swept through Bowling Green tearing roofs off homes and throwing debris into roadways. Louisville's Chief Meteorologist John Gordon confirmed the Bowling Green, Warren County tornado was an EF3. Western Kentucky University's president said on...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Warren County Supervisors to Conduct Employee Reviews

The Warren County Board of Supervisors meets in special session tomorrow. The board will meet in closed session to do employee reviews of the county Zoning Director, IT Director, Facilities Coordinator, Engineer, Nutrition Director, Budget Coordinator, General Assistance, and Board of Supervisors Assistant. The closed session begins at 9am in the boardroom of the Warren County Administration Building.
VDOT lifts lane closures to help keep motorist merry

This year, the travel patterns may be somewhat unpredictable due to the ongoing pandemic, previous periods of non-travel, and additional travel flexibility due to holiday hours being observed on Fridays this year for most businesses. Within the travel-trends map, please click on the link to toggle between the periods of...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Humane Society hosts third Polar Plunge fundraiser at 4-H Center January 15

Registration is now open for those wishing to participate with a minimum of $50 per plunger raised, although plungers are encouraged to raise as much as possible. In prior years, Molly Llewellyn has been top fundraiser, bringing in $3,060 in 2021. One hundred percent of proceeds from the Polar Plunge...

