'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Expecting $150+ Million Domestic Debut at the Box Office

By Kareem Gantt
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe box office forecast for Marvel’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is finally starting to take shape. Sony Pictures is now forecasting a weekend box office debut of $150 million for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest MCU adventure that promises to smash pandemic records. While it’s a bit short...

Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Pulled Off Something “Entirely Unique”

In 2015, Tom Holland was put through the wringer to land the role of Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. “There were six or seven auditions and callbacks and work sessions and screen tests,” recalls casting director Sarah Finn. “By the time he came in for his final screen test, he knew it and we knew it. We felt it.” Six years (and a few Avengers films) later, Holland is poised to unveil his sixth and most ambitious appearance as the wallcrawler with Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film, opening Dec. 17, combines three generations of Spider-Man movies. It includes previous villains...
CinemaBlend

I Can’t Tell If It’s Sneaky Genius Or Really Silly For Mark Wahlberg To Push Uncharted During Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere Week

Tonight and this weekend audiences that have been waiting for Spider-Man: No Way Home to finally arrive will wait no longer. All the questions fans have about just what will happen to Spider-Man, and even just who is actually in the movie, will finally be answered. And that means right now is the perfect time…to start promoting the Uncharted movie? That’s apparently the plan, as Mark Wahlberg is sharing the movie’s new poster just as Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters. Is this too much Tom Holland or is there no such thing?
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Feige Confirms Marvel, Sony Are “Actively Beginning to Develop” More ‘Spider-Man’

Kevin Feige has confirmed that Marvel Studios and Sony are currently working on at least one more Spider-Man movie. In an interview published Friday with the New York Times that also features fellow Spider-Man: No Way Home producer Amy Pascal, the Marvel Studios president confirmed that their respective studios are currently in active talks about where to take the hero following the events of Tom Holland’s third turn as the famed web-slinger. “Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t...
Tobey Maguire
Steven Spielberg
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Joins ‘Avengers,’ ‘Black Panther’ in Elite A+ CinemaScore Club

Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is the smartest, coolest kid in Hollywood. Not only is the new tentpole shattering records at the weekend box office, it has become only the fourth live-action superhero movie ever to earn an A+ CinemaScore from audiences. The other three are The Avengers (2012), Black Panther (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), all from Marvel Studios. Three animated superhero pics are also members of the elite A+ club: The Incredibles (2004), Incredibles 2 (2018) — both from Pixar — and Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). Overall, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the 91st movie to...
TIME

Breaking Down the Spider-Man: No Way Home End-Credits Scenes

Spider-Man: No Way Home leaves Peter Parker’s future open-ended. Thanks to Doctor Strange’s second spell, not a soul in the universe knows who Peter Parker is, not even his girlfriend MJ. Without family, friends or Stark funds to support him, Peter skips college and moves into a darkly-lit New York apartment. He stitches together a low-tech Spider-Man costume and takes to the streets.
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home CCXP Panel Released

Spider-Man fans are less than two weeks away from getting to see the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home and the movie is set to feature many fan-favorite characters from past Spidey films. Last month, a new trailer for the upcoming movie was released, and confirmed the return of some past franchise villains. The movie will see Alfred Molina portraying the role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. All three men did a panel this week at CCXP and talked about their highly-anticipated returns.
Variety

Tom Holland Appearances at ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Opening Night Showings Canceled Due to COVID and Security Concerns

Fans hoping that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star Tom Holland would swing into their theater on opening night had no such luck this go-round. The actor and another special surprise guest (for the sake of spoilers, we’re not naming them) planned to pop in and surprise movie-goers at early evening screenings on Friday in Los Angeles at the TCL Chinese Theatre and AMC at The Grove mall. However the road show was nixed just hours before due to COVID-19 concerns as well as possible crowd control issues, according to multiple sources. This news comes as Hollywood grows increasingly worried about recent COVID surges,...
boxofficepro.com

Weekend Box Office Forecast: Spider-Man: No Way Home Remains On Course for Historic Debut Despite Renewed Pandemic Concerns

The biggest film of 2021 is here, and pandemic era box office records are poised to go down in a web of glory. It’s no longer a question of if Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s debut will be impressive, but just how staggering it could end up as constant speculation throughout 2021 about when or if the year would see a $100 million-plus domestic weekend by a single film could potentially be put to rest as early as this Friday night.
Collider

Why That 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Ending Is the Beginning We've Been Waiting For

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.]. All the way back in February, I wrote a piece titled "Let Spider-Man Star In His Own Movies," which wasn't just about how Tom Holland's tenure as Peter Parker in the MCU always seemed to be tied too tightly to his co-stars, be it Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Strange, or half-a-dozen villains from a different Spider-Man's movie. It was also about the ways in which the MCU stripped away most of the classic core tenets that have made Spider-Man Spider-Man since 1962; his blue-collar struggles replaced with a billionaire's tech-y toys, his nerdiness with naivety, his native New York City with European trips and outer space adventures. For as dang charming as Holland is in the role and as fun as his appearances so often are, there's just something off about his Peter Parker; the personal nature of your "Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" is hard to buy when the character's sense of loss, heroism, and self-accountability is tied not to a tragedy of his own, but the loss of a billionaire who died saving the entire galaxy. However! Jon Watts' latest Spidey story, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is an ambitious, unruly beast, but its genuinely moving ending is more of a beginning, one that points toward a bright future for Tom Holland's Spider-Man.
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘No Way Home’ Redefines Spider-Man

[This story contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.] “With great power there must also come, great responsibility.” That line, even in all of its many variations over the years, has always been at the core of Spider-Man. Consistently they’ve been the words, delivered by Peter Parker’s Uncle Ben, that have begun the journey of Spider-Man, that is, until Spider-Man: No Way Home. Jon Watts’ latest installment of the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man franchise is a joyous and sincerely moving celebration of three generations of Spider-Man films, and there is plenty, and will continue to be plenty, to talk about in terms...
Collider

Tom Holland and Zendaya Say They're Waiting for the Call to Enter the Spider-Verse

The explosive opening of the multiverse with Spider-Man: No Way Home, bringing in villains (and, according to internet rumors a-plenty, Spider-Men) of days gone by to face off against Tom Holland's MCU Spidey, bodes many exciting opportunities. But it isn't the first time we've had a Spidey-centric crossover extravaganza: the real ones out there know Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse established the formula well ahead of its soon-to-be-born live-action sibling, featuring more masked menaces than J. Jonah Jameson could have the lung capacity to scream at. It's no surprise, then, that fans across the internet have speculated on a potential Holland cameo in the recently announced sequel, Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) - and both Holland and his co-star Zendaya are into it, according to an interview with SYFY WIRE.
Collider

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

After several years of speculation and intensely analyzing every frame of every trailer, Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally releasing this Friday. To start off this week of celebration, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures held the world premiere of the film in Los Angeles on Monday night, and both the social media and review embargo lifted right after the film was screened. With that comes all the predictions of what the fabled Rotten Tomatoes score will be. Ahead of its release, No Way Home currently holds a 94% with 133 reviews thus far.
FOX40

‘Spidey’ nets 3rd best opening of all time with $253 million

Never underestimate your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, even with a mutating virus afoot. Despite rising concerns over the omicron variant, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” not only shattered pandemic-era box office records; it became the third best opening of all time behind “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War."
boxofficepro.com

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Spider-Man: No Way Home Debuts to Jaw-Dropping $253M in North America, $587.2M Global; Third-Highest Domestic Opening of All Time

This weekend, Spider-Man brought audiences back to movie theaters in a way we haven’t seen in at least two years – and broke box office records in the process. The MCU tentpole Spider-Man: No Way Home – not just the most anticipated film of the pandemic but the most anticipated since at least Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – swung into the heavens this weekend with an estimated opening weekend of $253M from 4,336 locations, including $50M from Thursday night previews, blasting beyond even the loftiest expectations heading into the frame. That’s the biggest December opening weekend of all time, besting Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ $247.97M debut frame from 2015, and the third-highest opening weekend of all time, behind only Marvel Studios stablemates Avengers: Endgame ($357.1M) and Avengers: Infinity War ($257.7M). Not to mention, it became the highest-grossing film of 2021 in a single weekend, rocketing past Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ $224.54M total in just three days.
Collider

How to Watch 'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Is the New MCU Movie Streaming on Disney+?

Spidey is swinging back into theaters, and this time, it's an unprecedented multiversal mashup, 20 years in the making. Spider-Man: No Way Home picks up with Tom Holland's Peter Parker following the events of 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, which saw his secret identity revealed to the world thanks to the trickery of Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio. But No Way Home isn't your average superhero sequel, and Peter's blown identity is just the starting point for an epic cross-franchise MCU adventure.
BGR.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hiding a huge Avengers revelation

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: 99¢ Echo Dot, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, more It’s finally December 17th, the Friday that Marvel fans have been waiting for. If you haven’t already seen Spider-Man: No Way Home in Wednesday or Thursday previews, you’ll probably head to a theater near you starting today. Many shows have been sold out for weeks, which means some Spider-Man fans will have to wait a few more days to see whether the big No Way Home leaks were true. We already have our spoiler-free Spider-Man: No Way Home review to tide you...
